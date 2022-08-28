President Erdogan holds phone call with Aliyev to discuss Baku’s takeover of Lachin – Ankara





to apply MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express his joy at Azerbaijan’s takeover of the Karabakh city of Rachin, the president’s office said. Turkish. said Saturday. Aliyev announced on Friday that Lachin was under the control of Baku and that Azerbaijani troops were stationed in the city. Earlier in the week, Ani Babayan, assistant to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Maa Grigoryan, told Sputnik that representatives of the Commission on the Demarcation of the Interstate Border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow on 30 august. said he planned to do so. “President [Erdogan] Telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The call was addressed to Turkey-Azerbaijan relations and regional development,” the office tweeted, adding, “President Erdogan expressed his joy and congratulations as Azerbaijan took control of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabuk and Susu yesterday. said, he added. The long-running conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh erupted again in September 2020, marking the deepest escalation of the long-running conflict in years. Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a full ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners. Carvajal, Lachin and parts of Agdam districts were handed over to Azerbaijan. Since then, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire. President Erdogan holds phone call with Aliyev to discuss Baku takeover of Lachin – Ankara

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldakkam.com/president-erdogan-holds-phone-call-with-aliyev-to-discuss-baku-gaining-control-of-lachin-ankara/894209/

