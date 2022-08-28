Jokowi hands over basic food assistance and business capital for 100 PKH Kota Ban





Not only that, it also distributed additional working capital to market traders and social reintegration assistance (Atensi). “We are providing assistance to PKH and traders in the market. We also visited the market earlier. Prices are relatively stable, the only one that has increased in price is eggs,” Jokowi said. At around 09:20 WIB, Jokowi and his team visited residents and traders around the Cicaheum market. The Mayor of Bandung, Yana Mulyana and the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil also accompanied the visit. Beneficiaries said they were happy to receive direct assistance from the president. One of them, Kokom Komariah, a resident of Sukarame I, RT 3 RW 9 who has been here since 06.00 WIB. He explained some of the help he received from the president. “There is rice, oil, sugar, tea, biscuits and IDR 1.2 million in cash.

They also received an ATM and a BNI savings book,” Kokom said. In the palm of his hand was a script he had prepared from home. He said the writings on his hands were answers about PKH, if at any time Jokowi asked about it. “That’s the answer if there are any questions from the president, like what are the abbreviations for PKH and P2K2,” he said with a smile. He hopes that Jokowi’s presence in Bandung can inspire and make this city more advanced in the future. Besides Kokom, another aid recipient is Aira Ainur Rahmamuhian. He received aid for prosthetic limbs, school books and cash aid of Rs 36,125,000. For 9 years, both legs and a hand had to be amputated following an electrocution. Now, at the age of 13, Aira is in 7th grade at MTs Persis Padalarang. “Alhamdulillah, I am very thankful and thankful. Earlier he said he will get a scholarship for the school,” Aira said. In addition, Jokowi also helped develop a tailoring business for Fatur Rahmat and several T-shirts for residents around Cicaheum market. (din)** Head of Communication and Information Technology of the City of Bandung Yayan A. Brilyana

