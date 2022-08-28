Pakistan floods death toll near 1,000, officials say | Pakistan





Flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since June, officials said.

The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested international assistance to deal with deadly flood damage. More than 33 million people have been displaced.

The government has declared an emergency to deal with the monsoon floods, which began in June and continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan.

Floods in Pakistan affect 33 million people as national emergency declared video report

The National Disaster Management Authority, in its latest overnight report, said 45 people were killed in flood-related incidents from Friday to Saturday. This brought the death toll since mid-June to 982 with 1,456 injured.

Many parts of Pakistan have become inaccessible and rescuers are struggling to evacuate thousands of stranded people from flood-affected areas. The provinces of Balochistan and Sindh are the most affected regions.

Local media reported on Saturday evening that the Kach dam near the town of Ziarat, 80 miles from Balochistan’s capital Quetta, had burst due to heavy flooding endangering the lives of local residents. Other dams in the area were also reportedly damaged.

It was also reported that protesters had blocked the Indus highway, the only safe passage between Hyderabad and Karachi and northern Sindh and the rest of Pakistan at Naseerabad. Protesters say local lawmakers have put people at risk by diverting floodwaters.

Three people have been killed following landslides and flooding in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and authorities in Nowshera have called for immediate evacuations amid massive flooding of the Kabul River.

Videos shared on social media showed bridges, roads and hotels sinking into water and people running to evacuate their homes. The army was called in to help the province.

Map

Swat’s additional deputy commissioner said on Friday that roads spread over 130 km (80 miles) had been damaged and 15 bridges had been completely destroyed as flooding wreaked havoc and more than 100 homes and at least 50 hotels and restaurants had also been destroyed.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under heavy criticism for a rally scheduled for Saturday in Jhelum in northern Punjab province. Khan was also criticized for refusing to raise funds for flood relief during his visit to flood-hit areas. Khan said he could only appeal for funds after an assessment of losses.

Khan has been holding rallies across the country since April, when he was ousted from power in a constitutional vote of no confidence. He is demanding new elections and has criticized the military and the West for orchestrating his ouster.

The planned rally has been criticized on social media. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tweeted: Bad taste. Thousands of people were left without shelter or food. While the nation suffers, politics can surely wait.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Khalil Roonjha, a social activist who has carried out flood relief activities with volunteers, said Khan should put politics aside and raise money for flood relief.

Roonjha said: Khan is a national figure. He should go ahead, raise funds and help people across Pakistan, not just where he rules. He needs to stop politicizing everything for a while.

Pakistani Information Minister Mariyam Aurangzaib said Prime Minister Sharif was with flood victims, including coalition government officials.

She said: Imran Khan refused to fundraise for the floods and do political fundraising and called for political rallies. No politician anywhere in the world has acted like Imran Khan in the midst of a national emergency. It’s sad.

After the criticism, PTI leader Asad Umar, a close associate of Khan, tweeted: Tomorrow Imran Khan will host a telethon to raise funds for flood relief efforts. Details will be announced later today.

In response to Sharif’s appeal for international assistance, the UN has planned a flash appeal for $160 million for donations, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar. He said during his weekly briefing on Friday that the call would go out on August 30.

The UK government has announced €1.5 million in humanitarian funding as urgent support to Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/27/pakistan-floods-death-toll-nearing-1000-say-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos