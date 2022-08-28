FBI investigates Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who posed as Rothschild and gained access to Trump





The FBI has opened an investigation into the business dealings of a woman of Ukrainian origin who allegedly posed as a member of the Rothschild family, the famous Jewish international banking dynasty, and who appears to have had access to the Mar- a-Lago by Donald Trump. and to the former US president himself under false pretences.

An investigative article published Friday by the Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette detailed how Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, a Ukrainian-born Russian-speaking immigrant to the United States, turned billed as banking heiress “Anna de Rothschild” and infiltrated Trump’s Florida resort, mingling with guests of the members’ private club, posing for photos with Trump, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and others at Mar-a-Lago receptions.

The estate is currently at the center of an FBI investigation into Trump’s unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, including some top secret, from the property.

According to the joint report, Yashchyshyn is the daughter of a truck driver from Illinois and it is not known when she arrived in the United States. Journalists from the publications published photos of fake U.S. and Canadian passports in Anna de Rothschild’s name bearing Yashchyshyns’ photograph, although she denied any involvement.

The FBI office in Miami and the Sret provincial police of Qubec in Canada have launched investigations into Yashchyshyn’s dealings, particularly in relation to a charity called United Hearts of Mercy, founded in Montreal, Canada, by the Moscow businessman Valery Tarasenko in 2010 with a branch in Miami in 2015. The charity claimed it helped lift children “out of spiritual, social, economic and physical poverty” in various parts of the world , according to the report.

Yashchyshyn and Tarasenko are embroiled in a complex and bitter legal dispute and have filed domestic violence injunctions in Florida against each other. Yashchyshyn has claimed that she and Tarasenko were in a relationship and that he coerced her into a scheme to obtain funds through various means, accusations Tarasenko denies.

???? #Russian spy claiming to be a ‘Rothschild’ has totally and completely infiltrated #Trump’s inner circle and gained access to #MarALago.Source: https://t.co/umVD6FjM0S pic.twitter.com/p29NTxotED

— Igor Sushko (@igorushko) August 26, 2022

This dispute appears to have revealed details of Yashchyshyn’s access to Mar-a-Lago in May 2021 for unclear reasons, according to the report.

An affidavit filed in Miami by Tarasenko in February and cited in the report indicates that Yashchyshyn used her false identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access and build relationships with US politicians.[s]including, but not limited to, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens,” in reference to the former governor of Missouri.

According to the report, Yashchyshyn played a convincing Rothschild impostor, according to guests who met her at the estate.

It wasn’t just about giving up the family name. She talked about family vineyards and estates and growing up in Monaco, John LeFevre, a former investment banker and author who was at Mar-a-Lago in May 2021, told publications.

She arrived around May 1 last year at the invitation of a connection she met through the charity, according to the report. The following day, she was invited to a fundraiser at Trump International Golf Club, near Mar-a-Lago, where she posed for photos with Trump, Graham and others. Later that day, she reportedly fraternized with a number of Trump associates, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr, and dined with them.

A photo obtained by the publications showed a group of people posing for the image at a restaurant including Yashchyshyn, standing behind a seated Guilfoyle.

The incident raises questions about access to Mar-a-Lago, which is both Trump’s residence and a private club.

Charles Marino, a security consultant who once served in secret service details for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, told publications that the possible breach “highlights the complexity of having a former president living in a bigger club.

Police direct traffic past an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago Estate and claimed officers broke into a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

“The question is was it a fraud or an intelligence threat? The fact that we ask this question is a problem,” Marino added.

The FBI launched an unprecedented raid on Trump’s lavish Florida home earlier this month under the authority of the Justice Department, which is investigating potential violations of several laws, including an espionage law that governs collection, transmission or loss of national defense information. The other statutes deal with the mutilation and suppression of documents as well as the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.

On Friday, the FBI released an affidavit saying the raid was sparked by a review of 15 boxes of documents previously turned over by the former president that contained top-secret information, including about human intelligence sources.

According to the affidavit, the FBI opened the investigation after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) received 15 boxes of documents in January 2022 that had been improperly removed from the White House and taken to Mar-a-Lago. He said sensitive national defense information was among the recovered documents, including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 as secret and 25 as top secret.

