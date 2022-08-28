Prime Minister Modi will today inaugurate a memorial for the victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake in Bhuj

Image source: NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a memorial for schoolchildren and teachers killed in the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat.

Visit of PM Modi Gujarat On August 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Smriti Vanmemorial built on the outskirts of Anjar town in Kutch district to honor schoolchildren and teachers who died in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, from August 27 during which he will participate in a host of programs and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

On August 28, the prime minister is due to address a rally in Bhuj town, Kutch district. From the same location, he will virtually inaugurate or conduct ground-breaking ceremonies for nearly 10 projects in the region, a statement from the state government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore at Bhuj in Kutch district of Gujarat during the second day of his visit to the state where assembly elections are due to take place more late this year.

The Prime Minister will also lead a three kilometer long tour in Bhuj en route to the Smriti Van.

Learn more about the Smriti Van memorial:

The Smriti Van Memorial was built on almost 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience after 13,000 people died in the 2001 earthquake which had its epicenter in Bhuj.

The memorial bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van earthquake museum, according to a government statement.

The museum showcases Gujarat’s topography, reconstruction initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different types of disasters and future preparedness for any type of disaster.

It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake using a 5D simulator and another block to honor lost souls.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Kutch branch canal of the Sardar Sarovar project to provide irrigation and drinking water to 948 villages and 10 towns in the district.

It will also inaugurate a new Sarhad Dairy Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant, Regional Science Center in Bhuj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Center in Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak in Anjar and Bhuj 2 Substation in Nakhatrana. .

Inauguration of Veer Balak Smarak :

One of these projects will be the inauguration of “Veer Balak Smarak”, a memorial built near the town of Anjar in honor of the 185 schoolchildren and 20 teachers who were killed during a Republic Day parade on January 26, 2001, when a powerful earthquake, with its epicenter in Bhuj, affected parts of the state.

As they walked through an alley as part of the parade, debris from buildings and walls fell on them due to the strong tremor. About 100 parents of these children and teachers were invited for the ceremony.

The memorial also has a museum consisting of five sections featuring photographs of the victims, items used by children during their lifetime, a simulator to experience an earthquake, and a section to educate the public on the scientific aspects of earthquakes. earth. .

The memorial has names and photographs of all deceased students and teachers written on a wall.

According to the state government, nearly 13,000 people died statewide in the earthquake.

Suzuki Program:

Around 5:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will deliver a program in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India.

On the Suzuki programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two key Suzuki Group projects in India – Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in India. ‘Haryana – the PMO said.

The Hansalpur facility will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture advanced chemistry cell batteries for electric vehicles.

The Kharkhoda Vehicle Manufacturing Plant will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest single-site passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities in the world.

The first phase of the project will be put in place with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore.

