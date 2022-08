Boris Johnson blames Russian invasion for UK energy crisis, says ‘Putin likes it’

With the UK reeling from record inflation, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the country will “emerge stronger and more prosperous” as soon as the cost of living crisis begins to ease. In a Mail article, Johnson blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for soaring inflation in Europe. According to the Wall Street Journal, the UK’s annual inflation rate jumped into double digits in July and is expected to rise further by the end of the year. Earlier last week, the country’s Office for National Statistics revealed consumer prices were 10.1% higher in July than a year earlier, down from 9.4% in June. Additionally, he noted that residents will see an 80% increase in their annual home energy bills. “It was Putin’s barbaric invasion that scared the energy markets. It’s Putin’s war that is costing UK consumers dearly. That’s why your energy bill is doubling. I’m afraid Let Putin know it. He likes it. Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday. However, on a positive note, he also assured that the country will definitely ‘bounce back’ and have a ‘remarkable future’ as Britain is currently dealing with alternative energy sources. “The UK will bounce back and our future will be golden. It’s thanks to long-term decisions, including on home energy supply,” Johnson writes. Johnson’s statement comes as his potential successor, Liz Truss, plans to cut value-added tax (VAT) by 5% across the board. According to Sky News sources, Truss is considering options to help people but would not reveal her plans until she is elected as the next prime minister. . Sunak disputed that the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, could not manage the economy and would plunge the country into an “inflation crisis”. Johnson urges other countries to learn a lesson from Putin’s war Meanwhile, Johnson expressed hope that the next prime minister would continue to help war-torn Ukraine fight Putin and his troops. According to Johnson, “If Putin is allowed to get away with his murder and mayhem, and change Europe’s borders by force, then he will simply do it again, somewhere else on the periphery of the former Soviet Union”.

Furthermore, he went on to say that other countries must learn the lesson that violence and “aggression can pay off and it will usher in a new cycle of political and economic instability.” Image: AP

