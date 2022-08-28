Pak Agency: Imran Khan’s party made a transaction of PKR 787 million in a secret account | world news





Pakistan’s leading investigative agency has revealed that an amount of over PKR 787 million was deposited and then withdrawn from an undeclared account allegedly operated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with a now defunct account. bank.

The development comes after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uncovered three hidden PTI accounts which were used to funnel huge sums into Pakistan from overseas. According to local Pakistani media, these accounts were used to transfer funds from Wootton Cricket Club.

Imran Khan’s party, the PTI, is under scrutiny in a controversy over foreign funding, a document obtained by the FIA ​​from the defunct bank reveals that the PTI had officially authorized four people to manage the account, Dawn reported .

The list of names includes Fariduddin Ahmed, who rose to prominence after the publication of the Pandora Papers regarding offshore holdings and potential tax evasion by bigwigs, published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in October this year. last, reported The Dawn.

Read also | I am very dangerous: Imran Khan amid terror investigation

In the disclosures, it emerged that two offshore companies, namely Hawk Field Limited and Lock Gate Investment, were registered in Ahmed’s name. Documents indicated that his address in Pakistan was 2-Zaman Park, Lahore; the residence of PTI President Imran Khan.

At the time, Imran Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill denied Khan’s association with Ahmed, saying that neither the PTI leader knew the man personally, nor had he ever met him.

Ahmed later also denied any connection between Khan and his offshore companies, but said he and Imran Khan had a common Burki heritage, Dawn reported.

Read also | India got its independence with us: Imran Khan praises India again. look

Another authorized account holder is Omer Farooq aka Goldie, the owner of Shapes Gym who is said to be a close friend of Imran Khan. The other two are Hamid Zaman and Rai Azizullah.

The decision to authorize these four people to manage the account was made by PTI’s central finance department, according to a notification issued on December 26, 2012, a few days before the account was opened. The notification bore the signatures of the party’s central finance secretary, Sardar Azhar Tariq.

While almost all the banks shared statements and other financial details with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), including foreign currency remittances received by the PTI, the now defunct bank in question did not ‘has only now shared details with the FIA, having previously refused to cooperate with the ECP.

In a letter written on July 16, 2018, the bank initially requested more time from ECP and eventually expressed its inability to share details with ECP, citing software incompatibility as the reason in another letter dated 20 August 2018, Dawn reported.

Interestingly, during this five-week gap between the first and second letter, the country had a general election (held on July 25, 2018) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sworn in as Prime Minister on August 18, 2018.

While a spokesperson for PTI’s central media office said it was a “disbursement account” and not a collection account, adding that there was nothing illegal about it.

Notably, Akbar S Babar, the man who blew the lid on the scam involving the influx of dubious foreign funds into Imran Khan Pakistan political group Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has officially approached the FIA ​​to launch an investigation against the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pak-agency-imran-khan-s-party-transacted-pkr-787-million-on-a-secret-account-101661658227648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos