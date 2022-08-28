Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal that should solve ‘a real nightmare for developing countries’ – The World Peace Organization





On July 23, Russia and Ukraine reached a UN-led agreement with Turkey to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain, Russian grain and fertilizer through three key ports, Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, around the Black Sea. Since the start of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, 22 million tons of grain and agricultural products have been stored in silos ready for export to Ukraine. At the ceremony in Istanbul, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed the agreement separately with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a witness. The most important part of the agreement is a mutual agreement between Russia and Ukraine promising that there will be no military attacks on ships. The pact guarantees safe passage for ships. At the same time, a coordination center is also to be established in Istanbul, where officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN can monitor the ships and the export process through agreed channels. Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of essential agricultural products, including wheat, corn and sunflower oil, and the current war and related naval blockades have halted shipments. As an alternative, some Ukrainian grain was exported worldwide through Europe by rail, road and river, but that was not enough. As a result, over the past six months, food prices have increased by 187% in Sudan, 86% in Syria, 60% in Yemen and 54% in Ethiopia. António Guterres expected this agreement “to help stabilize world food prices, which were already at record levels even before the war, a real nightmare for developing countries”. Guterres commented that this agreement is “a ray of hope, a ray of possibility, a ray of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.” He referred to people who had gone hungry due to increased food cuts. Robert Mardini, director general of the Red Cross, said that “an agreement that allows grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing less than saving lives for people around the world who are fighting to feed their families. The United Kingdom and the European Union were big supporters who welcomed the deal. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss applauded Turkey’s and the UN’s efforts to arbitrate, saying “we will ensure that Russia’s actions match its words.” She further added that “to enable a lasting return to global security and economic stability, Putin must end the war and withdraw from Ukraine.” Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, said “this is a crucial step in efforts to overcome global food insecurity caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. … [and] its success will depend on the swift and good faith implementation of today’s agreement. The deal was to export five million tonnes of grain a month to empty silos for the new crop, and it’s renewable every 120 days. About ten days later should be needed to prepare the Ukrainian ports and revise the safe route, it will take another few weeks to fully implement the export changes. Considering that before the agreement, the Russian and Ukrainian governments were experiencing a power struggle and criticized the opposing side over the blocking of grain shipments, this agreement opened the door for the pursuit of peace. Moreover, it is a sign of hope for developing countries and people facing food shortages. The real question now is whether or not the pact will be implemented properly and properly.

