PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Smriti Van’ memorial and launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore on 2nd day of Gujarat visit today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the ‘Smriti Van’ memorial and launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore at Bhuj in Kutch district of Gujarat during the second day of his visit to the state where elections to the Assembly are due to take place later this year. The Prime Minister will also lead a three kilometer long tour in Bhuj en route to the Smriti Van. The Smriti Van Memorial was built on almost 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience after 13,000 people died in the 2001 earthquake which had its epicenter in Bhuj. The memorial bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van earthquake museum, according to a government statement. The museum showcases Gujarat’s topography, reconstruction initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different types of disasters and future preparedness for any type of disaster. It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake using a 5D simulator and another block for people to pay their respects to lost souls, according to the statement. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Kutch branch canal of the Sardar Sarovar project to provide irrigation and drinking water to 948 villages and 10 towns in the district. It will also inaugurate a new Sarhad Dairy Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant, Regional Science Center in Bhuj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Center in Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak in Anjar and Bhuj 2 Substation in Nakhatrana. . The Prime Minister will later address a program marking the commemoration of Suzuki’s 40 years in India at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, where he will lay the foundation stones for the Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur in Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki’s next vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda in Haryana.

