bri: Has the Chinese Belt & Road initiative lost its luster?

Almost ten years after China’s ambitious Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) was launched, London-based NGO The Democracy Forum invited a panel of experts to a virtual seminar on August 25 to discuss the gains and costs of this initiative. global project.

Although it has improved connectivity, expanded trade and opened up international cooperation in areas such as science and technology, ‘debt traps’ and environmental destruction are also causing concern, leading panelists to address the central question: “Has the BRI lost its luster?” ‘

Event moderator Humphrey Hawksley, author and former BBC Asia editor, said the Belt & Road initiative captured China’s vision to step in where Western democracies fail to do so. had not done and to build the infrastructure that so many countries needed to develop. Although that dream seemed to embrace a golden age with China, what unfolded in countries like Sri Lanka, Nicaragua and the Solomon Islands arguably proved more complicated, acrimonious and political, and drowned in debt and social unrest.



While there is little doubt that during its existence the BRI has become the largest transnational infrastructure program ever undertaken by a single country, said Forum Chairman Lord Bruce, in recent years the evidence is mounting to show that China is in fact facing its first overseas project. debt crisis following the projects it financed, with loans issued in recent years deteriorating at an unprecedented rate.

He pointed to ample evidence showing that many programs currently supported by the BRI face major implementation challenges, and cited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent assertion that “the next major debt crisis in the global south will come from the loans that China has extended around the world.” ‘.

This unprecedented and widespread debt pressure facing China, Lord Bruce added, is rapidly turning into the country’s greatest economic policy challenge, and it remains to be seen whether Beijing can engage with the developing countries beyond relationships based on financial resources and diplomatic capital.

Based on her recent research regarding the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Claire Chu, Senior China Analyst at Janes Group, examined how the Belt and Road Initiative has , it argues, is achieving its goal and continues to evolve both functionally and rhetorically, despite its indisputable systemic flaws, including implementation delays, financial mismanagement and corruption.

Chu examined how infrastructure was financed and built, how China expanded its global presence through the BRI, how Chinese personnel and assets were deployed overseas, bilateral relations were nurtured and strengthened, and the presence of Chinese companies in the market has become entrenched.

So the project, she argued, is not necessarily in decline or dying out, and China does not need branding or publicity, although it must now secure its strategic advantages, as China shifts its hype in an attempt to become less threatening and more development-oriented. On issues such as environmental concerns, however, Chu cited instances where China has used force to dispel protesters, so this is an area where partner interests, Chinese interests and environmental concerns clash. .

China’s Belt and Road policies and activities in science, technology and higher education, and how they exemplify broader trends in the international reception of the BRI, have been at the fore. central concern of Dr. Ingrid d’Hooghe, senior research associate at the Clingendael Institute’s China Centre.

She spoke about the BRI’s long-term strategic vision, its science and technology connection programs, and policies, including the 2016 action plan which consisted of three main objectives: to strengthen scientific collaboration and technology, cultivating talents and strengthening the supply of the economy and cultural collaboration through, for example, Confucius Institutes in BRI countries.

However, there could be wider impacts for the future. With a growing pool of talent trained in China or BRI countries, not the US or the EU, a consequent shortage of skilled labor for the West, especially in the hard sciences, could be a problem. Another risk, Dr d’Hooghe said, is that BRI countries will become increasingly dependent on China to educate their younger generations, which could reduce their ability to make political decisions contrary to Chinese interests. An additional result is the politicization of knowledge, science and technology, and the resulting growing apprehension.

Dr. Una Alexandra Berzina-Cerenkova, Director of the Center for Chinese Studies at Riga Stradins University, looked at the issue from a European perspective, examining the impact of the Belt and Road issues on the EU, in particular on the Nordic and Baltic region.

She spoke of China’s attempts, through the BRI and earlier projects such as 16 plus 1, to bridge the gap between itself and the Western orientation – bringing together “the West and the Rest” – but, although there was enthusiasm initially, it failed. So in that part of the world, she argued, the Belt and Road had already lost its luster.

Yet we cannot equate the failure of one of the BRI “plots” with the whole project and its future, warned Berzina-Cerenkova. Regarding the effect Russia’s war in Ukraine has had on Chinese calculations and the future of the BRI, she said China was “too close to be comfortable” with Russia.

Closing the event, TDF Chairman Barry Gardiner MP drew attention to the key notion of BRI as a long-term vision; while the project has only been around for a short time, politically China thinks a lot about the long term.

Gardiner also highlighted key military aspects of the BRI, saying China is highly unlikely to let its overseas interests be jeopardized, and will therefore develop the military capacity to enforce those claims. From a defense perspective, he said, we have to be warned.

