The figure of a man in a white robe accompanies President Jokowi after tens of thousands of participants in the red and white carnival





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) kicked off the red and white carnival in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta at around 7 a.m. Western Indonesian time. Accompanied by Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and charismatic cleric Habib Luthfi bin Yahya [SuaraSulsel.id/Antara]

Kirab Merah Putih is called as a form of gratitude and thanks to Almighty God

SuaraSulsel.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) released Red and white carnival from the facade of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, around 7:00 p.m. Accompanied by Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and charismatic cleric Habib Luthfi bin Yahya. “With the National Police Chief, with Mr. Habib Lutfi bin Yahya, saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim this morning, I declare that the red and white carnival has been sent,” he said. President Jokowi. Habib Luthfi, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres), said that the red and white carnival was a form of gratitude and gratitude to Almighty God, who granted the country all prosperity and fertility. “350 years ago, we went through many struggles to be able to fly with the red and white Saka, it is not a gift, but Merah Putih rises thanks to the blood and services of the founders of the nation,” said he declared. Read also :

National Police Chief discusses ‘sin’ of 2019 election: Our nation is almost divided over hoaxes and hate speech Habib Luthfi reiterated that the next generation must be able to contribute and respond to any shortcomings as a form of gratitude to the founding fathers of the nation. “With the carnival this morning, it shows that we are ready to use the Red and White at any time. We are determined to maintain the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia at a fixed price. This is the goal main part of today’s carnival, rekindling the sense of belonging to the Indonesian homeland,” he said. Police estimated that the red and white carnival had more than 10,000 attendees. President Joko Widodo (L) with members of the Presidential Advisory Council and charismatic cleric Habib Luthfi bin Yahya during the Red and White Carnival exit outside Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Sunday (28/8/2022). Tens of thousands of participants Read also :

President invites fifth grandchild, Bobby Nasution reveals name of third child Tens of thousands of people from various religious and cultural backgrounds staged a 1,700-meter red and white carnival from Monas to HI roundabout in Jakarta on Sunday. The national carnival brought together interfaith students, students, youth, government agencies, students, TNI-POLRI, various community organizations. The Red and White Carnival is a cultural and artistic event in diversity which aims to increase unity and integrity. This event was also held as part of the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. A group of marching bands were seen leading the cultural carnival procession. A number of the entourage were seen wearing traditional regional clothing, santri clothing, clothing that reads red and white carnival. When they arrived at the HI roundabout around 8:15 a.m. WIB, the flag-waving group surrounded the HI roundabout and then sang the Indonesian national anthem together. The carnival group also mingled with car-free day participants who filled the HI roundabout. Afterwards, the event at the HI roundabout continued with the national tausiyah and a pledge by Habib Luthfi bin Yahya, a speech by the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and the reading of prayers by the chiefs religious. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) kicked off the Red and White Carnival in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Sunday morning at around 7:00 a.m. WIB, accompanied by Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and charismatic cleric Habib Luthfi bin Yahya . . This event was also animated by artistic performances which raised the local religious wisdom. Police estimate the red and white carnival will have over 10,000 participants and is expected to end around 09:00 WIB. (AMONG)

