Politics
President Jokowi launches the red and white parade
Jakarta (ANTARA) – A “Kirab Merah Putih” or red and white parade, joined by more than 10,000 people, was signaled by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Sunday from a road outside Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta .
At the event, which took place around 07:00 local time, President Jokowi was accompanied by the charismatic Ulema Habib Luthfi bin Yahya and the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
“With the Chief of Police and Habib Luthfi bin Yahya, pronouncing bismillahirrahmanirrahim (in the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful), the Kirab Merah Putih is signaled,” he said.
According to Habib Luthfi, a member of the Presidential Advisory Council, the red and white parade was organized to thank Almighty God for granting a country rich in fertile land to Indonesians.
“We had gone through 350 years of fighting that finally allowed us to raise our national flag. This is not a gift. Instead, the Red and Whites can be raised thanks to the founders of our nation’s services,” said he declared.
Therefore, to thank their services, Habib Luthfi called on members of the younger generation to actively contribute to the development of the nation.
“Through this morning’s parade, we are showing that we are ready to use the Red and Whites in our lifetime. We are always committed to protecting the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI),” he said. he declares.
A collective commitment to serve and protect the NKRI was the main objective of this red and white parade with the aim of restoring a sense of belonging to the motherland, added Habib Luthfi.
On August 17 this year, Indonesia celebrated the 77th anniversary of its independence.
On the eve of the commemoration, President Jokowi delivered his State address at the 2022 annual session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the joint session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Council of regional representatives (DPD).
In his state address, President Jokowi highlighted four strengths of Indonesia. One is its ability to emerge as a strong nation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we are able to handle the pandemic well, that means we can handle other big agendas as well. This is our primary strength in building our country,” Jokowi said.
Indonesia’s second strength is its abundant natural resources. “The vast region, with the richest biodiversity in the world, will surely become Indonesia’s great strength if we manage it wisely and sustainably.”
However, relevant stakeholders need to apply several conditions, including national endorsement and industrialization, to add value and maximize national interests, he said.
“It will open employment opportunities, increase exports, generate foreign exchange, increase state revenue and boost economic growth,” the president remarked.
President Jokowi noted that the third force was the demographic bonus or a large number of young people of working age.
He believes that the demographic bonus as well as the increase in the purchasing power of the population would become the engine of the national economy in the face of global competition.
The fourth force is the strong increase in international trust. Indonesia is accepted by Russia and Ukraine to serve as a communication bridge to negotiate peace despite the warming geopolitical situation.
“Indonesia also enjoys the trust of the United Nations as the champions of the Global Crisis Response Group for global crisis management,” he added.
