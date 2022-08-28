Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has written a tragic new book





The opening of Jared Kushner’s new memoir, Breaking History, begins with the last stanza of Rudyard Kiplings’ poem, If: If you can fill the pitiless minute / With sixty seconds of distance running, / Yours is the Earth and everything thats in it, / And what’s more you will be a man, my son! Kushner, one can only imagine, intended the poem to foreshadow a story of stoicism and virtue. Instead, the poem aptly stages the musings of a sad, lost boy desperate for the approval of an impending father figure.

My duty to serve the President of the United States came first, even before family, Kushner reflects several hundred pages later, without the slightest ounce of irony.

Loyalty and revisionism are hardly surprising. What is surprising, however, is what a tragic figure Kushner turns out to be. He tries to position himself as a man of strength and intellectual rigor, but his prose appears childish and flat. Usually I avoid getting into frivolous arguments, but that was enough. I could feel my voice rising, he wrote, describing a particularly tense moment with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson bitterly opposed Kushner’s handling of the Middle East and, more specifically, his suggestion to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move decried by many political pundits as reckless. My words had stung. The former oil titan was growing increasingly tired and insecure, so I softened my tone. So goes the biting tale of a big boy who put an oil titan in his place. (Kushner’s ability to make such exchanges seem trivial is one of the book’s most impressive feats.)

In an administration as damaging as former President Donald Trumps, uncovering the Machiavellian ideology of key players has its good: an ideology based on clear political goals is more definable and, hopefully, more opposable. Kushner instead seems to be driven by sycophancy and insecurity; and this lack of intellectual cohesion or sophistication on the part of many of Trump’s closest advisers, including Kushner, helped foster Trump’s distinctive flavor of White House chaos.

Kushner goes overtime in his book to portray himself as worthy, capable, and competent to the point of exhausting the reader. He quotes himself in a conversation with Adam Boehler, the former director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, during a 2018 period when Kushner’s personal approval ratings hovered around 10%. It’s hard to get attacked by people who don’t know you for giving up your business and your comfortable life to do what you think is right, Kushner recalls, saying in the stilted language of a second-rate extracurricular special . Don’t come to Washington to enjoy, but if you want to impact the country and the lives of millions, there’s no better place to work.

Meanwhile, Kushner recasts one of Trump’s most chaotic periods, his confusing and disinformation-laden COVID response (is anyone here injecting themselves with disinfectant?) as a resounding success, thanks in part to his own underrated contributions. Kushner describes Dr. Anthony Fauci as offering his deepest gratitude: It’s really not fair how the press beats you, he quotes Fauci in debt. You have made a very positive contribution. If you want me to say that to the press, I’d be happy to.

Kushner, we are told, comes honestly by his humble intelligence. In prison (for allegedly trying to bully and blackmail his own sister), Kushner’s father meets a young man he believes is redeemable. He [the young man] told my dad that he became a drug dealer because his dad was a drug dealer. That was all he knew and because of it he got in trouble with the law, Kushner describes, giving his readers a deep insight into the problems of the criminal justice system. Kushner’s father allegedly then helped the man receive a scholarship after his release from prison, saving him from a future life of crime. Integrity, the anecdote almost screams at us, runs in Kushner’s blood.

Virgina Woolf’s famous novel Orlando sheds light on the often performative and empty nature of diplomacy: when senior government officials meet, they pretend to smoke and drink, like children at an imaginary tea party, nothing None of this is real, she suggests, it’s all for show. The middle of Kushner’s book, with photos of his supreme accomplishments, reflects these scenes: Here we see former Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto bestowing Kushner with the highest honor for foreigners; there is former Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu inaugurating the Kushner Peace Garden in Jerusalem; There, Arabella, Kushner’s daughter, recites poetry in Mandarin for Xi Jinping (President Xi was deeply impressed with our five-year-old). The achievements crowned by Kushner are as meaningless as he unwittingly describes himself. But then, what can we expect from a man who confuses being used for his proximity to power with being a real power broker?

