China’s energy transformation, a great opportunity for investors?

The chinese commitment con la reduccin a cero emisiones netas is an example of the reorganization of the economa that estn poniendo en marche las autoridades del pas, alejndola de las exports y de las industries con altas emisiones de carbono, para basarse en los services y en la proteccin del environment. There are opportunities in terms of investment to get a piece of this transformation of the Asian giant? The arrows point in that direction.

Decarbonization has become a strategic priority. A latest report from Abrdn’s Sustainability Institute, Asia Pacific, makes this clear: China has pledged to reach the maximum point of carbon emissions in 2030 and to achieve neutrality by 2060. In this sense, its companies today play a leading role in the development of renewable energies in the world, both through the manufacture of components and the deployment of production capacities. .

But, Does this mean that investing in China can be compatible with the approach to sustainability? After all, there are always worries about the impact of industries linked to years of strong economic expansion; corporate governance standards and the perception that Chinese companies do not are managed for the benefit of all shareholdersas well as government intervention in various sectors of the economy, explains the British manager in his analysis.

The main question revolves around how to access China considering both opportunities and risks. Investors may be exposed to Chinese growth without renouncing environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments?

From experience, China is a market where investors need to be active, not just in stock picking, but throughout the investment process: in due diligence, portfolio management and active engagement (engagement). Therefore, ESG analysis must be deeper and more detailed than in many other markets.adds the Sustainability Institute. That said, one would expect more regulatory control to be maintained in segments such as education, technology, real estate and healthcare. But this does not necessarily imply that investors should avoid these sectors.

the most advantaged

Taking this starting point as a benchmark, it seems clear that some securities can benefit from regulation in terms of common prosperity, just as companies working to solve national challenges around access to health care, energy security and the transition to renewable energies. All of this will create opportunities in currently undervalued companiesthey say of Abrdon. We believe that it is possible to differentiate quality in China through detailed analysis at macro and micro levels, they add.

In this way, it would be important to recognize the progress that Chinese companies have made in ESG, which is not always appreciated by investors who are not directly involved in China. The standards evolve, disclosure improves and the rules on social and environmental behavior are reinforced. Indeed, the dialogue between companies and investors is much better than it was 5 or 10 years ago.

More and more Chinese companies are pushing their sustainability ideas, striving to reduce their carbon footprint and putting in place frameworks to negate ESG risks. However, there is still work to be done. Although disclosure standards are improving, they often lag behind about what investors are looking for, says the Sustainability Institute. Likewise, it would be a common mistake to think that the Chinese economy is dominated by state-owned enterprises. In reality, the relationship leans much more towards private companiesdetails the report.

It would also be important to recognize that not all public corporations are the same. Management teams are differentiated by their entrepreneurial, professional and independent nature. Make these distinctions rrequires great diligence and a constructive approach in meetings with management.

Ownership in China can be concentrated, while controlling shareholders can have multiple public and private interests. The related transactions between a listed company and a related party (shareholders, directors, sister companies, suppliers or others) can be a challenge. There are obvious conflicts of interest. But these transactions are also part of the normal course of business in China.

As investors, We need to be aware of the risks and know how to manage them. Our due diligence process always begins with the controlling shareholder; so we check their backgrounds to understand the alignment of interests, the ties they have to private vehicles and how those interests compete; we assess the competence and commitment of boards of directors and leadership teams, phrase.