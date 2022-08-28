OIC Appeals to Members and Global Community for Emergency Assistance

OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha. Twitter/OIC_OIC

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, has expressed deep sadness over the casualties, massive destruction of property and loss of life resulting from the floods in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and offered full aid to flood victims.

In a statement, the OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, while extending his sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, expressed his sympathy to the flood victims and called on all Member States, Islamic humanitarian organizations and the international community as a whole to provide emergency assistance to alleviate the suffering of affected populations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and offered full aid to flood victims in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Turkish President on the latest flood situation in Pakistan and the government’s efforts to provide emergency relief.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurengzeb said the Prime Minister had pointed out that Pakistan was experiencing unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022 with record rainfall and this had caused massive devastation in various regions of the country, resulting in the loss of human lives, livelihoods and considerable damage to infrastructure.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that despite the rains having severely damaged infrastructure, the government was doing everything possible to reach the affected areas and help people resettle and provide aid. .

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had prepared a “United Nations Flash Appeal” to be launched on August 30, 2022, she said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the international community would help respond to the funding needs of the Flash Appeal.

Shehbaz thanked President Erdogan for the humanitarian aid. In the bilateral framework, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen relations in all areas. He also thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s unwavering support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Marriyum Aurengzeb said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sympathized with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the loss of life and extensive damage caused by heavy rains and flooding. He added that Turkiye would always support Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi, in a phone call with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressed solidarity with Pakistan and pledged support for humanitarian aid in all fields.

The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy with the flood situation. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening relations in all areas. He also expressed his appreciation for Iran’s unwavering support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mariana Baabar adds: Turkey and the UK reached out to Pakistan on Saturday, with the latter providing £1.5m for flood relief. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusiglu telephoned his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who thanked him for the timely assistance.

“I received a call from my brother Melvut Cavusiglu. Informed my Turkish counterpart of the extensive damage caused by unprecedented rains and floods. Thanked for the prompt dispatch of the Turkiye team for flood relief. Pakistan and Turkey have always supported each other in times of crisis,” Bilawal said in a Tweet.

“The Foreign Minister pointed out that since June 2022, Pakistan has experienced the highest rainfall on record. This has caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme impacts on human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure. The disaster would likely be aggravated by river flooding as well,” the Foreign Office quoted the Foreign Minister as saying.

Bilawal pointed out that the extensive damage to infrastructure was hampering the relocation of people to safer areas and the effective delivery of assistance. He shared with his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan had prepared a “United Nations Flash Appeal” which would be launched on August 30. He hoped that the international community would help meet the funding needs of the Flash Appeal.

“Thank you UK” was another Tweet from Bilawal, thanking British High Commissioner Christian Turner for the massive flood relief. Turner had tweeted: “Time to stand together: Britain provides urgent £1.5million flood relief aid.”