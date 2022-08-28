Imran Khan joins telethon to raise funds for flood victims





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will take part in a telethon to generate funds for flood victims in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the party’s general secretary, Asad Umar, from his Twitter account, who said details of the telethon will be shared later.

The announcement came a day after the former prime minister, while visiting flood relief camps in DI Khan, said he was under pressure to start a fundraiser for the victims, however , he will only do this if he is sure how the money would be spent. .

Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will host a telethon to raise funds for flood relief efforts. Details will be announced later today

Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 27, 2022

– – – #FloodsInPakistan

Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi phoned key PTI leaders to persuade party chairman Imran Khan to announce a fundraising campaign for those affected by the floods.

Parvez Elahi phoned Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to ask Imran Khan to announce a fundraiser for flood victims. The floods have wreaked havoc all over Pakistan and we should leave it all behind and support the victims, he said.

He stressed that the whole nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals. Rehabilitation of victims and provision of food and medicine are among our top priorities, the Punjab Chief Minister has announced.

