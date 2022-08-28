Ron DeSantis full Donald Trump won’t work





Ron DeSantis went there. The Governor of Florida lashed out at Donald Trump during his free Keep Florida tour last week when he said he wanted to throw little elf Dr. Anthony Fauci across the Potomac. Will being poor man Donald Trump, as co-host Molly Jong-Fast put it, help him gain ground ahead of a possible presidential election in 2024? Andy Levy, host of the political podcast The New Abnormal, doesn’t think so.

I have to pick up on something I said on the podcast about a week ago. I said the danger of DeSantis is that he’s a little smarter than Trump and he wouldn’t go in there like Trump does. And clearly, I was completely wrong about that, he tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast. But, Levy says, DeSantis doesn’t have that Trump-y charm.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music or Overcast.

Trump has that kind of weird charisma that some people love. DeSantis has none of that, adds Levy. DeSantis just looks like an asshole. He just looks like a mean asshole. While Trump, somehow, when he says these things, there’s something a little funny about the way he puts it. It takes the edge off a bit. DeSantis just doesn’t have that. And I don’t know if it will work for him. Like this whole idea of ​​going full Trump.

And that conversation takes place before the hosts listen to a clip of DeSantis speaking to the awake crowd.

Also in this episode, Ali Vitali, NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent, joins us in sharing some of the stories she writes about in her new book, Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House. . . Yet including why Kamala Harris is hated.

I think part of the reason people are so frustrated with her is that they apparently expected her to recreate the vice president role that has existed for hundreds of years simply because she is not like everyone who has held this position. And that’s just a fundamentally unfair expectation, says Vitali.

Where did it all start? Vitali also has an answer to this.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/ron-desantis-going-full-donald-trump-wont-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos