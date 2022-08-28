Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people should join the fight against malnutrition and make efforts to eradicate it through social awareness.

“Besides the festivals, the month of September is also devoted to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1-30,” Modi said on his 92nd Mann Ki Baat radio program.

Modi also said that as India celebrates 75 years of independence, people across the country and around the world are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav.

Modi said: “We have seen innovative ideas come forward in the Tiranga campaign. As we have seen Indians coming out in Swachata Abhiyan and vaccination campaign, so we have seen people coming together in Tiranga countryside.

“On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we saw the collective might of the country,” he added.

Modi said Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will continue until August 2023.

Speaking about the fight against malnutrition across the country, Modi said states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam have come up with unique and diverse ideas to fight against malnutrition.

“Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact on ending malnutrition in India,” Modi said.

Talking about water conservation, Modi said he spoke about ‘Amrit Maotsav’ four months ago and villages and towns have built Amrit Sarovar to conserve water in various ways. He also added that Amrit Sarovars were instilled in Warangal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

“Amrit Sarovars are used for animals to drink water and also by farmers to water crops.”

Modi also referred to 2023 as the International Year of Millet and said, “Since ancient times, millet has been a very important part of our culture.” He also urged farmers to grow millet and benefit from it.

“I am very happy to see startups today making millet-based food products, including millet dosa, energy bars and various snacks.”

Modi also explained how the internet has become an essential part of the “new India”. Talking about the power of digital India, Modi gave examples of how people have used the internet in villages to bring change in the way they do business. Modi said the internet has also helped students complete their studies.

Modi wished all the upcoming festivals of different cultures across the country.

He also noted that August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day, in honor of hockey legend Major Dhyand Chand.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat on July 31, Modi praised Indian sportsmen for their outstanding performances in several international events and said July had been action-packed in sports. Commuter ace PV Sindhu won his maiden title at the Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his stellar performance and won the silver medal for the country at the World Championships in Athletics, it said. he declares.

Speaking of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” as India completed 75 years of independence, Modi added that Indians should follow their duty with total devotion and called the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal Kartavyakaal “a age of duty for every citizen”. Only then can we fulfill the dream of these countless freedom fighters and build the India of their dreams,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister called for innovative ideas and suggestions during his August speech.

