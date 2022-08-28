Politics
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people should join the fight against malnutrition and make efforts to eradicate it through social awareness.
“Besides the festivals, the month of September is also devoted to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1-30,” Modi said on his 92nd Mann Ki Baat radio program.
Modi also said that as India celebrates 75 years of independence, people across the country and around the world are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav.
Modi said: “We have seen innovative ideas come forward in the Tiranga campaign. As we have seen Indians coming out in Swachata Abhiyan and vaccination campaign, so we have seen people coming together in Tiranga countryside.
“On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we saw the collective might of the country,” he added.
Modi said Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will continue until August 2023.
Speaking about the fight against malnutrition across the country, Modi said states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam have come up with unique and diverse ideas to fight against malnutrition.
Agartala | BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Tripura CM Manik Saha, BJP State Chairman Rajib Bhattacharya and Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik listened to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/uWne19HTp6
ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
“Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact on ending malnutrition in India,” Modi said.
Talking about water conservation, Modi said he spoke about ‘Amrit Maotsav’ four months ago and villages and towns have built Amrit Sarovar to conserve water in various ways. He also added that Amrit Sarovars were instilled in Warangal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
“Amrit Sarovars are used for animals to drink water and also by farmers to water crops.”
Modi also referred to 2023 as the International Year of Millet and said, “Since ancient times, millet has been a very important part of our culture.” He also urged farmers to grow millet and benefit from it.
“I am very happy to see startups today making millet-based food products, including millet dosa, energy bars and various snacks.”
Modi also explained how the internet has become an essential part of the “new India”. Talking about the power of digital India, Modi gave examples of how people have used the internet in villages to bring change in the way they do business. Modi said the internet has also helped students complete their studies.
Modi wished all the upcoming festivals of different cultures across the country.
He also noted that August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day, in honor of hockey legend Major Dhyand Chand.
In his latest Mann Ki Baat on July 31, Modi praised Indian sportsmen for their outstanding performances in several international events and said July had been action-packed in sports. Commuter ace PV Sindhu won his maiden title at the Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his stellar performance and won the silver medal for the country at the World Championships in Athletics, it said. he declares.
Speaking of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” as India completed 75 years of independence, Modi added that Indians should follow their duty with total devotion and called the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal Kartavyakaal “a age of duty for every citizen”. Only then can we fulfill the dream of these countless freedom fighters and build the India of their dreams,” he said.
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister called for innovative ideas and suggestions during his August speech.
PM @Narendra Modi will share ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, August 28.
If you have any innovative ideas and suggestions, here is an opportunity to share them directly with the PM. Some of the suggestions would be returned by the Prime Minister during his address.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ghgdGyIQ4y
Updates from Mann Ki Baat (@mannkibaat) August 22, 2022
You can catch PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat live on DD, All India Radio, NaMo mobile app. The speech will be broadcast in regional languages in Aakashvani.
Meet at 11 a.m. for #MannKiBaat August 2022! pic.twitter.com/WNwYCPFRNT
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-mann-ki-baat-live-updates-8116140/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]