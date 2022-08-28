Jokowi’s Fifth Granddaughter Named Panembahan Al Saud Nasution, Kahiyang: It Means Good





President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo during the welcoming of the birth of their fifth grandchild at Pondok Indah Hospital in Jakarta on Thursday, August 25, 2022. ANTARA/HO-Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi picked up her fifth grandson from Pondok Indah Hospital (RSPI), South Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon. The youngest grandson is the son of Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu. “His name is Panembahan Al Saud Nasution,” Bobby said in his statement, Sunday August 28, 2022. Panembahan Al Saud Nasution was born with a weight of 3.49 kilograms and a body length of 48 centimeters, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pondok Indah Hospital by Caesarean section. Dear Ayu convey that the name has a good meaning. “It means it’s good for our child,” Kahiyang said. President Jokowi’s only daughter said her father, mother and in-laws accompanied her during the delivery. Read also: President Jokowi welcomes the birth of the grandson of Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

