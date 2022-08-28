Boris Johnson insists his successor will help households with ‘tempting’ energy bills

Boris Johnson said whoever succeeds him as prime minister would announce a scheme to help households struggling with “maddening” energy bills.

The outgoing prime minister says another huge package of financial support is on the way as Britain prepares to exorbitant costs this winter.

Yesterday’s latest dire prediction predicted energy bills exceeding the average of 7,000 per year by April.

On Friday, regulator Ofgem announced the cap would rise from 1,971 to 3,549 for the average household on a typical default tariff, from October.

The ceiling for energy prices is expected to nearly double from the already record highs of early October.

In the worst warning yet, energy consultancy Auxilione yesterday released a forecast calling for an average bill of 7,700 from April 2023.Writing in Mail+, Mr Johnson hinted at the breadth of options for easing the burden Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak must consider as he insisted we must and will help people through the crisis.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss edge closer to end of Tory leadership race Credit: Danny Lawson/James Manning/PA

It comes after Cabinet Minister George Eustice said it was right for the next leader to wait until he takes office to weigh all potential measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.

In the article, Mr Johnson acknowledged that the next few months will be difficult, possibly very difficult, as sky-high energy bills take their toll, but he predicted the UK will emerge stronger and more prosperous ( on the other side.

Watch ITV News reporter Kathryn Samson report on the worsening energy bill crisis

He said massive amounts of taxpayers’ money had already been committed to helping people pay their bills.

But he added: Next month, my successor, the government will announce another huge package of financial support.

Earlier, Mr Eustice said the two leadership candidates had already set out some specific things they would do to ease the pressure, but argued it was fair that whoever secures the keys to No 10 wanted review all correctly priced options once they have started. in the role.

And Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has suggested people earning around 45,000 a year could be among those struggling to cope with soaring costs of living as the cap on energy prices is raised again.

On Friday, regulator Ofgem warned the government that it needed to act urgently to deal with the scale of the crisis we have before us as Britain faced news that the average annual household bill would go from 1,971 to 3,549.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4s Today on Saturday, Mr Eustice said more aid is expected to follow the package announced earlier, including a £400 cut on energy bills.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…

He said: Both candidates said they would do more. You don’t have to wait long, there will be a new Prime Minister in place in about 10 days.

And that’s when this new prime minister is expected to consider options and make decisions, and they’ve both made it clear that this will absolutely be at the top of their entry tray.

He added: I think it’s fair that when they become Prime Minister, whoever he is, they want to look at all the options properly costed and understand the impact of each of those options.

The newspaper i reported that Ms Truss was set to make extra winter fuel payments to pensioners to ease the burden, although she has in the past insisted on tax cuts rather than donations.

His rival Rishi Sunak has already said he will provide additional support targeted at the most vulnerable.

(PA graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

He reiterated this in a Times article on Saturday, saying efforts should be focused on low-income households and pensioners, with help provided through the welfare system, winter fuel and payments in cold weather.

He said it was fair to caution against giving definitive answers before entering Downing Street because it is his responsibility first to get the budget situation fully under control.

However, the former chancellor acknowledged providing meaningful support would be a multi-billion pound undertaking.

Mr Sunak also used the article to take a look at Ms Truss’s risky strategy of poorly targeted tax cuts.

He wrote: At this time, Tory MPs also face a crucial choice: who is the best candidate to lead our country through these difficult times and into a brighter future?

Their choice is between someone who will control inflation, not exacerbate it, and prioritize support for the winter with a clear plan on how to do so.

(PA graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Ms Truss has promised decisive action to provide immediate support if she wins the competition.

But she has so far been vague about what form that aid could take besides cutting green levies on energy bills and reversing the controversial National Insurance hike.

She argued that it was not fair to announce her full plan before the end of the competition or that she had seen all the scans being prepared in Whitehall.

Senior Tory MP Robert Halfon, who backs Mr Sunak, said on Saturday whoever takes the reins of No 10 must make an intervention.

In an interview with GB News, Mr Halfon called for a new social tariff for vulnerable families and those on the verge of managing.

Tory MP Robert Halfon told ITV News it’s going to take government intervention

Tory MP Robert Halfon, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race, told ITV News on Saturday: “Unless you’re a millionaire most people are going to struggle with their energy bills.

“My own view is that the priority should be both for the most vulnerable people and for those who are about to manage.”

He continued: ‘Whatever happens will require full-scale government intervention.

Mr Zahawi said he was working hard to develop options for an action plan for the next prime minister so he could get started as soon as he took office in September.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said he was exploring ways to ensure we help those who really need it.

What worries me is that there are those who do not receive benefits, he said.

If you’re a senior nurse or a senior teacher on 45,000 a year, your energy bills are going up 80% and will probably go up even more in the new year, it’s really tough.

If you’re a retiree, it’s really difficult. So universal credit is a really effective targeting tool, but I’m looking at what else we can do to make sure we’re helping those who really need help. Were looking at all the options.