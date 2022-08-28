Whisper me the outcome of popular deliberation





BANDUNGCOMPAS.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo attended the deliberation of the First People of West Java at Sport Jabar Arcamanik, City BandungWest Java, Sunday (28/8/2022). In his speech, the one colloquially called Jokowi That said, before entering the event room, he was bombarded with a number of questions regarding who he would be supporting at the event. presidential election 2024 coming. “Some people ask, who (will support) later, sir? When the popular deliberation has been gathered (who will be supported), please whisper to me, the popular forum can submit opinions,” Jokowi said in his remarks on Sunday afternoon. . Jokowi further called for popular deliberation to be more compact towards the political year 2024. Read also : The reason why KPU proposed Pilkada 2024 to be advised 2 months, related to political stability after presidential election “The most important thing is that I entrust all of us to be united to maintain cohesion, harmony, unity between us towards 2024. Once again, I ask for unity, and I am happy that “There is a Musra. In the future, what kind of leader do the people want,” he said. Also in his speech, Jokowi reiterated that he will continue to uphold the country’s rules and constitution even though many have called on him to return to lead Indonesia in the third term. “The constitution does not allow it, that is clear and I will obey the constitution and the will of the people. I repeat, I will obey the constitution and the will of the people,” he said . However, Jokowi assured that the speech of the three periods was the people’s will and opinion which could not be limited. Also Read: Jokowi Visits Bandung Cicaheum Market, Says Egg Prices Are Still High “Don’t let those who have just spoken for three periods immediately pile in, it’s a speech arrangement, okay, you can express your opinion. It’s also good to change the president, Jokowi can also resign. He said a democratic country is just a level of speech, which is important for expressing opinions. Don’t be anarchic,” he said. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

