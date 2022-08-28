Imran Khan urges finance minister to demand IMF relief as death toll nears 1,000





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to contact the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and demand relief from the global lender, as the death toll from catastrophic floods in the country rose to nearly 1,000 on Saturday with no end in sight.

According to ARY News, the PTI leader, speaking at a party rally, criticized Miftah Ismail for targeting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra over the IMF deal, “Taimur Jhagra is demanding the right of the province and requesting time to meet with the Minister of Finance in the past two months.” Khan further said that Miftah refused to meet Jhagra and now the former wrongly accused the KP government of “jeopardizing” the Islamabad-IMF deal. and talk to the IMF for help in these trying times,” Imran Khan said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, Miftah slammed PTI leaders for putting the country on the line when it is already reeling from the devastation caused by flash floods and relentless rains. He lambasted Taimur Khan Jhagra for “compromising” the IMF program ahead of its board meeting scheduled for Monday, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, a business advocacy body in the country has also urged Federal Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail and the State Bank of Pakistan to renegotiate the monetary financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The advocacy body said IMF funding arrangements were unlikely to be sufficient given the situation in the country.

“The worst rains and floods in history, with major losses of cotton, wheat and rice, will have an additional impact of 5 to 8 billion dollars on the CAD. Current financing agreements with the IMF, etc. probably won’t be enough. Fiscal account will also be impacted. renegotiate. @MiftahIsmail @StateBank_Pak,” the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) tweet read. Pakistan is facing the worst calamity in recent years, which has plunged most of the country into crisis.

As heavy flooding continues to ravage the region, the water flow of the Indus River in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is increasing very rapidly, forcing police to evacuate residents from surrounding areas, Geo News reported. Currently, more than half of Pakistan is under water. and millions of people were left homeless following flash floods generated by freak monsoon rains that entered their eighth episode with no signs of abating.

According to the latest estimates, nearly 1,000 people, including 300 children, lost their lives due to the resulting rains and floods, which affected nearly 33 million people, or almost 15% of the population of the country. country. In addition, more than 1,450 people were injured. . The devastating floods killed 802,583 head of cattle while 498,833 are in relief camps, Geo TV reported. which collapsed in a furious torrent.

The Nowshera region near the Kabul River was threatened by high-level flooding as water levels rose by 300,000 cusecs, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) flood warning cell warned on Saturday. Nowshera (DC) Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen renewed his appeal. for the relocation of residents of the district to safer places as the flow of the Kabul River exceeded 300,000 cusecs, resulting in “very heavy flooding” in the water body.

Amid the current situation, sixty-six districts have been officially declared “disaster” by the Pakistani government – 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three in Punjab. Telephone and Internet services were disrupted in several parts of the country due to damage caused by torrential rains.

Shehbaz Sharif’s government officially declared a “national emergency” on Thursday after rains and flooding incidents killed more than 900 people and left at least 30 million homeless. (ANI)

