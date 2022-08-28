We Are Chinese: Meet the Taiwanese Who Want to Embrace the Beijing Diet | Taiwan

AAt a Cantonese restaurant in Taipei, Harry Chen and four old friends yell at each other over a Lazy Susan, stopping occasionally to toast with Canadian whiskey or translate their argument into English.

All are retired men in their 60s, sons of Chinese Nationalist soldiers and were born or raised in Taiwan during its brutal decades of martial law.

These are the demographic groups considered most likely to support Taiwan’s unification with China. And they mostly do. But the matter is complicated: Taiwan functions domestically as a fully independent country, with its own democratically elected government, currency, military and vibrant civil society.

However, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes that it is a province of China that should be reunified with the mainland preferably peacefully, but by force if necessary.

Despite threats and intimidation from Beijing and its military, Taiwan’s resistance to unification is only growing stronger. More and more people also identify as exclusively Taiwanese, not exclusively Chinese or both. Others show their support for independence.

Retired businessman Harry Chen thinks Taiwan is part of China and it would be better if it agreed to be a Chinese province. Photography: Helen Davidson/The Observer

But this month, a poll in Taiwan found nearly 12% of respondents still support unification. Other surveys have shown this figure to be around 5-10%. The number has dwindled over the years, but a stubborn segment saying yes to one China suggests that a significant group of people in Taiwan are not being pushed towards independence like so many of their compatriots. Some analysts also say this group could be enough to vote for hardline pro-China candidates, some of whom also have ties to organized crime – in local government.

Given the military exercises and threats against Taiwan, as well as the deterioration of freedoms and rights in China, it is legitimate to wonder why anyone in Taiwan would want to return to life under authoritarian rule, decades after having left behind.

People’s understanding of unification has changed a lot over the decades, says Jeremy Huai-Che Huang, a Taipei-based analyst.

Today, Taiwanese tend to see the prospect of unification through the lens of Hong Kong. There is little faith in President Xi Jinping’s promises, reiterated in a recent white paper, that they would retain anything approaching the freedom and autonomy they currently enjoy.

Taiwanese politics are notoriously combative and sharply divided, operating in an almost equally partisan local media environment. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party is accused by China of being secessionist and by critics of heightening tensions by courting global support.

The nationalist Kuomintang (KMT), the main opposition party, has an aging base and is struggling to regain popularity while remaining true to its roots. He was not helped by a faction which, according to Dafydd Fell, director of the Center for Taiwanese Studies at Soas University in London, takes a fairly strong line in favor of unification.

They are also overwhelmed by pro-unification fringe parties, including some linked to the alleged Bamboo Union crime syndicate.

These fringe groups, often seen protesting or harassing pro-Taiwan delegates and events, get a disproportionate amount of airtime given their almost non-existent votebut they know how to mobilize, and some are mysteriously well-funded, Fell says.

It is widely believed that pro-unification people are concentrated among older generations, are likely KMT voters, and are usually male. Huang said there were still young supporters, including a Chinese nationalist minority, but they were often simply defeatist and believed Taiwan would lose a conflict and should cut its losses now.

Fell describes other influences on unification supporters, including the rise of nationalism and CCP propaganda and disinformation. Some supporters are driven by cynicism about Taiwan’s divisive party politics and nostalgic for the CCP’s strong leadership or martial law. that kind of boring PRC nationalism, when some have spent decades in China, the United States and Taiwan, and decided to support and trust the CCP.

Chen is on the tougher end. He said life for everyone would be better if Taiwan would simply accept that it is a Chinese province and its democratic government would peacefully accept the benefits of China’s economic power and global might. What normal people want in life is a good life, peace and happiness, he said. People who want independence, it’s bullshit, they lie to each other.

He spoke of a stability in Taiwan that has disappeared since the democratization of the 1980s. He cited the decline of the United States, the growing wealth divide and Boris Johnson in general as proof that Western democracy does not work.

Many other factors and variations are also on the Taipei restaurant table. The five men identify as Chinese and believe Taiwan is part of China, citing history, ethnicity, culture and language. Two men, including Chen, are ardent supporters of Xi and the CCP. They welcome a takeover and believe that life will be better for everyone, so the Taiwan government should just accept it. Another said he would support unification under the CCP, but not as long as Xi is the leader, and is very worried about a Chinese invasion. Another wants unification but not under the CCP, while the fifth doesn’t think much of any option but hates the DPP above all else.

Perhaps for this group of friends, the term pro-unification is not as precise as anti-independence.

Xi pledged to annex Taiwan, and the white paper said that could not be left to future generations. Taiwan’s resistance is growing, as is international support for its fate and what annexation could mean for the region. The easiest option is to maintain the status quo, but for everyone around the dinner table in Taipei, the idea that Beijing might one day decide to back off and let Taiwan do is unfathomable. Impossible, said Chen. This is the mission of the Chinese. Why would they change?

Additional reports by Chi Hu Lin