Jokowi departs for West Java and brings ‘silver helicopter’





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi left for West Java for a working visit on Sunday (28/8/2022). Jokowi visited Cicaheum Market, Bandung City, West Java. Quoting the official communiqué from the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi arrived around 09:21 WIB, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana immediately greeted the traders and handed over the social assistance to the beneficiaries. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Assistance provided was in the form of Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) to Family Hope Program (PKH) participants, market traders and food vendors. street. In his statement, Jokowi hopes the aid provided can be used as additional business capital. “This morning, like in other provinces, I provided basic food aid to PKH beneficiaries and also provided additional business, additional working capital to market traders, street vendors,” Jokowi said. . Pictured: Commencing a series of working visits to West Java Province, President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited Cicaheum Market, Bandung City on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Arriving around 09:21 WIB, the President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana immediately welcomed the traders and handed over the social assistance to the beneficiaries. (Press, Media and Information Office) Pictured: Commencing a series of working visits to West Java Province, President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited Cicaheum Market, Bandung City on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Arriving around 09:21 WIB, the President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana immediately welcomed the traders and handed over the social assistance to the beneficiaries. (Press, Media and Information Office) In addition to providing social assistance, Jokowi also checks the prices of basic foodstuffs in the market. According to him, food prices are relatively stable, except for the price of eggs, which has been fluctuating in recent days. “Yes, firstly because of the increase in animal feed, secondly it’s a normal fluctuation. In two weeks, God willing, it will go down,” he explained. Regarding the unfavorable market conditions, Jokowi said the government is ready to revitalize the market if necessary. However, according to him, this needs to be further explored as the Cicaheum market is one of the traditional markets whose land ownership belongs to regional enterprises (BUMD). “Later, I will ask Mr. Gub, Mr. Mayor about this market, if it needs to be built, we are ready to build it, but indeed this land belongs to the BUMD,” he said. . next article I’m fine! Jokowi will distribute BLT to workers (cha/cha)



