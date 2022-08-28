Iain Macwhirter: You thought it couldn’t be worse than under Boris Johnson. Well, it just happened…

I hate to say I told you, but I did. Back in January, at the height of the party row, I pointed out to those who insisted Boris Johnson was the devil’s spawn that his replacement was probably much worse.

And it turned out. As Liz Truss sails to success in the Tory leadership race, we now have a Prime Minister-in-waiting who actually thinks you can tackle the cost of living crisis through tax cuts instead of donations.

Most people think she is saying this just to win the votes of older members of the Conservative Party who consider anyone to the left of Margaret Thatcher a communist. And, of course, she does. She also hinted at more support for struggling families. However, have no doubt: Liz Truss believes in it. She’s a hard-core, monetarist, fiscal Brexiter who sincerely believes the problem with the NHS is that it has too much money.

She wants to turn Britain into a low-tax Singapore on the Thames where regulations are removed so that unfettered capitalism can rejuvenate the nation. It’s a quasi-religious belief, totally at odds with economic reality, but don’t make the mistake of thinking it doesn’t. She does.

Both Tory leadership candidates were forced to disavow the actions of the big spender government they were part of only last month. This week Rishi Sunak rejected out of hand Scottish Power’s rather sensible proposal to freeze the energy price cap and quarantine losses in a special fund to be repaid over 20 years. This is precisely the kind of solution he would have approved of had he still been chancellor under Boris Johnson.

Viral load

FURLOUGH wasn’t just the brainchild of Treasury. It was Boris Johnson who insisted on this, to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. Johnson intuitively knew it was political madness to force people into misery simply because they could no longer safely go to work.

It was going to cost billions, hundreds of billions in this case, but the furlough was money well spent.

Imagine if Liz Truss had been in power and approached the pandemic with a policy of tax cuts, not donations? There would have been riots in the streets. You cannot impoverish people in the modern age. This could have happened regularly during the economic depressions and wars of the Victorian era and before, but it is not possible in the 21st century.

Moreover, punishing people with scarcity does not work economically. If Boris Johnson had let the market solve the crisis in 2020, there would have been a recession and millions of job losses. Indeed, many commentators, including myself, believed that high unemployment was all but inevitable once the pandemic was over and furlough schemes were phased out. In fact, the reverse happened.

There has been a chronic labor shortage since 2021 which had led to record numbers of visas for migrant workers, the reverse of what Brexit was supposed to do.

Boris Johnson confirmed the first principle of Keynesian economics that the first task of government is to keep the economy going, if necessary by borrowing short term without restriction. Gordon Brown would have done the same.

Blindingly obvious

PUBLIC debt has increased, but this is inevitable in times of national crisis such as pandemics and wars. It was Europe’s misfortune to have pandemic and war in quick succession. So how would Boris Johnson have approached the price of energy? It is blindingly obvious. It would have frozen the Ofgem price cap even before they announced it. Johnson reportedly went on TV to assure voters they wouldn’t have to pay $5,000 a year bills. It’s not going to happen. Anyway, granny won’t freeze because Putin cut the gas.

The fact that neither Sunak nor Truss did this indicates not only their insensitivity, but also their lack of political judgment.

It is even unforgiving to contemplate people being thrown into hardship this winter when the UK has so much energy on and off its coast. Great Britain is rich in hydrocarbons and also in renewable energies.

Unlike Truss and many members of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has taken climate change seriously. That’s why he chaired COP26 and set a target of 95% carbon-free electricity by 2030. Green is good, he said, paraphrasing the avid Gordon Gekko of the movie Wall Street.

Johnson realized that climate change is essentially a capitalist project that will generate vast revenues and jobs in the relatively near future. He reportedly hailed the Seagreen wind farm off Angus which started generating power last week and said it represented the solution to the energy price shock.

Revenue from Britain’s second North Sea energy bargain will pay for any initial borrowing to reverse the energy price cap.

political piffle

NONE of Boris Johnson’s replacements seem to understand this. Both have poured cold water on the net zero dogma as said by Oliver Dowden, the main supporter of Rishi Sunaks. Sunak wants to shut down onshore wind farms and Truss’ only concrete climate policy is to cut the tax on green power and leave it to the market.

The Conservative Party has once again become the bad party. It’s no surprise Red Wall voters say they want Boris Johnson back. It was anyway irresponsible of the Conservative Party to force the resignation of a prime minister during a European war and in the midst of the worst energy crisis in British history.

Media commentators are attacking the former prime minister for going on holiday when he should be in his office dealing with the crisis.

Well, what did they expect? They were the ones who insisted he resign over the crime of being next to a birthday cake during the lockdown, an offense for which Rishi Sunak also received a fixed penalty notice.

In God’s name, go, Tory MP David Davis said to cheers from Labor.

Of course, Johnson has gone on vacation. It would be an abomination for a former Prime Minister to make legally binding decisions involving huge sums of public money.

There would always have been an interregnum as the Conservative Party went through the painstaking process of choosing a new leader.

Again, commentators complain that it should not be up to some 160,000 geriatricians to choose our next prime minister. They are quite right.

It was insane, not to say unconstitutional, for Tory MPs to force the resignation of a Prime Minister with an 80 majority. (They will never see that again).

He should have been replaced at the next general election, by the British people and not by a handful of party members.

Liz Truss will have no authority. He’s a lame duck even before he becomes one.

Boris Johnson was forced out of office because Brexit Tories believed he was betraying the cause. He was too leftist, a Tory Gordon Brown, and raised taxes to their highest level since 1950.

Well, be careful what you wish for. Liz Truss can do a lot of damage before being kicked out, as she will be, in 2024.