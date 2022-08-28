Donald Trump: The FBI says ‘classified’ documents were found in former US President Donald Trump’s bedroom, closet and bathroom at the Mar-a-Lago home. Read the details here





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that former US President Donald Trump hid classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and compromised US security because they were not stored properly. The cache contained documents relating to intercepted foreign communications of intelligence from spies. The FBI said in a report after the search. The report was filed in court in Palm Beach, Florida.

The heavily censored document, which has been reduced to 38 pages including attachments, has been suggested to be partially released to the public. The reason cited by the judge is “historical interest”.

The FBI further said the investigation was launched after 15 boxes of “highly classified documents” were found missing by the National Archives and Records Administration. There were also 25 discs titled “top secret”.

According to the report, 14 of the 15 documents had some classified, leading authorities to believe the former president may have more in his possession. The documents also contained data on contributions collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978.

The documents that were in Trump’s possession were not to be seen by foreign nationals. The revelation convinced Judge Bruce Reinhart to approve Mar-a-Lago’s research. This research also led to a political backlash from Trump supporters and had an effect on the November midterm elections and Trump’s foray into the 2024 presidential race.

Trump called it a “ploy” by the FBI to discredit him, and nothing was mentioned about “nuclear” in those documents. What really shocked the FBI and the Department of Justice was the fact that the former president had all these documents in his possession and stored in unsecured conditions, even if “classified” was written on them. Documents were recovered from Trump’s bedroom, closet, bathroom and storage areas.

According to Trump’s lawyer, the president has the right to declassify documents and can store them as classified documents along with magazines, newspapers and presidential documents. Moreover, the presidential actions for classified documents did not warrant criminal charges against the former president. That response came as authorities said many documents had been mishandled and had been removed from files and mixed up.

Trump’s office dismissed those reports, saying they were politically motivated and not worth much.

