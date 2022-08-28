Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to join campaign against malnutrition

Prime Minister Modi also said that better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of “Poshan Abhiyan”. Jal Jeevan mission will make a big impact in freeing India from malnutrition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday during his 92nd “Mann Ki Baat”, urged people to make efforts to eradicate malnutrition, while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight. Modi urged people to join the campaign against malnutrition in the coming month.

“Besides the festivals, the month of September is also devoted to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1 and September 30,” Modi said.

“Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact on ending malnutrition in India,” he added.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition, Modi said and urged people to make efforts to eradicate malnutrition.

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, he said: In this month of independence, throughout our country, in every city, every village, the nectar of Amrit Mahotsav is flowing. On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we saw the collective might of the country. There was a sense of achievement. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolor, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit.”

The people themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of tricolor pride. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign. We are witnessing the same spirit of patriotism again in the Amrit Mahotsav, he added.

Talking about Amrit Sarovar built at Mocha Gram Panchayat in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said that this Amrit Sarovar is built near Kanha National Park and has further enhanced the beauty of this region. The newly built Shaheed Bhagat Singh Amrit Sarovar in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh also attracts a lot of people. This lake, built in the Niwari Gram Panchayat, spans 4 acres. The planting of trees by the lake enhances its beauty.

He also added that people also come from afar to see the 35-foot-tall tricolor near the lake. This Amrit Sarovars campaign is also in full swing in Karnataka. In ‘Bilkerur’ village of Bagalkot district, people have built a very beautiful Amrit Sarovar. In this area, people had a lot of problems because of the water coming down from the mountain; farmers and their crops also suffered losses. To make the Amrit Sarovar, the people of the village channeled all the water and put it aside. It also solved the problem of flooding in the area.

Talking about millet and its benefits for farmers, Prime Minister Modi said, “Nowadays, the younger generation is focusing a lot on healthy living and eating. Even if you look at it that way, millets are high in protein, fiber, and minerals. Many people even call it a superfood. Millets have many benefits, not just one. In addition to reducing obesity, they also reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Along with this, they are also helpful in preventing stomach and liver ailments.

He added: Today a lot is being done to promote millet in the country. In addition to focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are encouraged, so that production can be increased. It is my request to my farming brothers and sisters to increasingly adopt and benefit from Millets, ie coarse grains. It’s good to see that many start-ups of this type are emerging today, working on Millets. Some of them make millet biscuits, while others also make millet pancakes and Dosa.

The Prime Minister also urged people to watch the swaraj series, which highlights the contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan.

Prime Minister Modi said it will bring about a new awakening of the great heroes who took part in the struggle for freedom.

“I had the opportunity to attend a premiere of Swaraj. It is a great initiative to introduce the young generation of the country to the efforts of the unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the liberation movement. It airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Doordarshan,” he said.

“I urge you to take the time to watch it and show it to the kids. Schools and colleges can also record it and compose a special program when the school-college opens on Monday. A new revival will arise in our country about these great heroes,” he added.

Concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi wished everyone the best for the upcoming festivals and special occasions. At the same time, he spoke of National Sports Day, which is celebrated on August 29, and wished young athletes to continue to bring the glory of our tricolor to world forums.

