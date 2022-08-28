Jokowi’s hope: There will be leaders who come down to meet the people, not sitting comfortably in the palace





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi attended the People’s Deliberation (Musra) I West Java organized by the Pro-Jokowi (Pro-Jo) Volunteers. Every participant who attends the Musra is invited to voice their aspirations in front of the forum regarding Indonesia’s hopes for the future. Including desired leader criteria. In this case, the presidential candidate (Capres) 2024. If an agreement has been reached, Joko Widodo has asked Musra organizers to forward the results. “Later when we meet who (the presidential candidate) is at this meeting, please ask me, because this is a forum for the people, the people can speak,” said President Jokowi at SPORT Jabar Arcamanik, Bandung City, West Java, on Sunday (28/8). . According to President Jokowi, this Musra is a space for the people for democracy. Because the ideas and insights of this Musra will have a good impact on people. “Indeed, it is also necessary to know that according to the law, according to the constitution, it is the party or the coalition of parties which designate the candidates for the presidency and the vice-presidency, but at the time of the vote, it is the people who decide, in turn,” President Jokowi said in his address. President Jokowi regards Musra as one of the instruments of democracy. Through Musra, Jokowi hopes to emerge as a candidate for a leader in line with the wishes of the people. “We hope that Musra can produce a leader who is loved by the people, who wants to be close to the people, who wants to get down, not just sit comfortably in the palace, okay?” Obviously. The Musra was held by national volunteers Joko Widodo. Apart from Bandung, West Java, Musra is expected to be held in all provinces until 2023. [noe]

