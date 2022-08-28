As the war in Syria drags on, more and more women accept paid work | Middle East | News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW

About six weeks ago, Moufida Rahmon started seeing her neighborhood through different eyes. Since the 38-year-old opened her own small dairy business in the Maarat Misrin refugee camp, just north of Idlib, her neighbors have become her customers and potential clients.

“I was able to earn $40 in the first month, which was enough to feed my sons and me,” the mother-of-two told DW.

Her eyes say how proud she is. “It’s the first time I feel hope for a better life after everything that’s happened in the past few years,” she said.

On August 29, 2012, just over a year into the war, Rahmon’s husband became one of many missing persons.

She initially decided to stay at the family home in Al-Tah, but after Russia entered the war on behalf of the Syrian government in 2015, her house caught fire following Russian bombing.

Rahmon supported his family with the first month’s proceeds from his tent dairy

“I lost my house, everything we owned, and we had to flee overnight when the Syrian regime forces took over the town,” she said.

Since then, she and her children have lived in absolute poverty in a small tent in the Maarat Misrin refugee camp.

Rahmon and her family depended on international aid for support as she had neither studied nor trained for a job.

Earlier this year, camp management approached Rahmon with an idea. “They offered me vocational training in the dairy sector,” she said. “Other women encouraged me and promised to buy my products,” she added.

Many Idlib residents lost their homes in Russian airstrikes and moved to the 1,500 refugee camps in northwest Syria.

After an intensive 15-day course and an $800 project grant from the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which enabled her to buy supplies and tools, she settled into her tent.

So far, his neighbors have kept their word and buy him dairy products, as well as milk and cheese. “I really hope this business grows and allows me to change our situation for good,” she said.

Due to deteriorating economic conditions, the ongoing armed conflict and the lack of male breadwinners, Rahmon is by far not the only Syrian woman entering the workforce for the first time.

According to this year’s Syria Economic Monitor report by the World Bank, women’s participation in the labor market has doubled from 13% in 2010 to 26% in 2021. By comparison, the proportion of men has only slightly increased. increased from 72% to 76% over the same period. .

New Directions

Since 2017, the United Nations Syrian Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund has invested $76 million in 67 small businesses, skills training and seed grants in northwestern Syria. “Fifty-one percent of the people supported through these interventions are women,” Madevi Sun-Suon, spokesperson for Turkey’s UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told DW.

One such project is the Spark of Hope organization in downtown Idlib, led by Sawsan Saeed. “I help women think outside the box,” the energetic 48-year-old told DW.

One of his most recent ideas was to train women in cell phone repair, a business in Syria that was once entirely in the hands of men.

And yet, it didn’t take him long to find an instructor and enough interested women to start the course. “Women have excelled in this area and are very busy now,” Saeed said.

Enas Manna, 23, applied for professional training as a photographer funded by the UN. “Since I didn’t have the money to complete my studies at Idlib University, I felt lost for about a year,” she told DW. However, following the training, she opened her own photo studio and even employed a few women. “This opportunity helped me earn enough money to go back to college despite the ongoing war,” she said.

Syrian women have excelled in the once male-dominated phone repair industry

Changing the face of Idlib

During 11 years of civil war, life has become increasingly precarious in the region surrounding Idlib, once an agriculturally rich part of Syria.

Al-Tah Camp has been home to Rahmon and his new clients for a few years now

According to the UN, 2.8 million displaced people live in 1,500 refugee camps in this region, one of the last strongholds of resistance against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies.

“These civilians in and around Idlib are still resisting the Assad regime, as are the various armed groups that have taken refuge in this region. In turn, the social structure of this region has changed significantly,” Anna Fleischer said. , head of the Beirut office. of the Heinrich Bll foundation, told DW.

It is fair to say that this situation has not improved the lives of women either.

“On the one hand, the women of Idlib fear the Syrian army and the Russian forces, and on the other hand, the Islamist militias like Hayat Tahrir Sham and others are also not the biggest supporters of the idea that women read, work and are financially independent,” Fleischer said.

Fleischer, who previously worked for the organization Women Now for Development, is also aware of many projects continuing in the Idlib region after activists were driven out of towns that fell into Syrian regime hands. “However, in Idlib they have to work under the radar,” she said.