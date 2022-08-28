Amid clouds of war, Taiwanese say they prefer democracy

Taipei is generally peaceful. Only an occasional horn or siren cuts through the gentle winds in Taiwan’s capital. Recently, however, something happened in the sky and in the deep blue ocean that surrounds it, which caught the attention of the military of several countries. On August 2, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi landed on the island and stirred up a political storm with her. Despite stern warnings from China, Pelosi flew in and met President Tsai Ing-wen. Upon its departure, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) fired several ballistic missiles, 16 in number, into the waters surrounding Taiwan as part of a series of military exercises. Taiwan said 11 missiles were fired, Japan observed nine. Japan said five of the missiles landed in its exclusive economic zone, which has contiguous waters with Taiwan.

The fact is there are problems, which means that even if a fraction of their missile launch fails, it puts a big question mark on the capability of the PLAs. Dr. Ying-Yu Lin, Assistant Professor at the Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Tamkang University, Taiwan

But the biggest question posed by the military is: were there more missiles and, if so, where did they go?

Either the radar systems missed them or they were nowhere to be found. The latter possibility is a matter of concern in missile warfare. A third possibility is that a few missiles failed immediately after they were launched by China. The discrepancy in the numbers may be cause for concern, especially for China at a time when Russian missiles in Ukraine have failed to hit their targets and have even malfunctioned, forcing the United States to sit down and take note of it.

It’s a scenario Xi Jinping wouldn’t want to repeat after Pelosi’s visit. Speculation is already underway, and the military of other countries are also talking about it in closed circles. Officially, there is no news from Taiwan, Japan or China.

Unlike 26 years ago when the Taiwan Strait Missile Crisis occurred, we are watching China closely this time. If some of the missiles miss, whether it’s one or four is beside the point. The fact is there are problems, which means that even if a fraction of their missile launch fails, it puts a big question mark on the ability of PLAs, said Dr Ying-Yu Lin, professor Assistant at the University Institute of International and Strategic Affairs. Studied at Tamkang University in Taiwan.

He said the PLA’s capabilities were certainly not sufficient to engage in a full-fledged military escalation in the Taiwan Strait. It is now clear that Taiwan is not alone; friendly countries like the United States can help in various ways, not just militarily.

Therefore, China’s military drills this time are a revealer of their capabilities, showing that only numbers don’t matter, Ying-Yu said. You can fly as many missiles in different directions, north or south. What matters is the strategy that demonstrates the real military capability of any force. If it was a joint exercise of PLA forces, the strategy was missing.

That’s not the only reason Taiwanese don’t seem afraid of China, despite the looming threat of war. Another, more pleasant reason is their opinion polls. Several institutions, including some international ones, regularly conduct news surveys and even ask Taiwanese for their opinion on government decisions. About two dozen of these public polls are frequently published.

One of the questions in two recent surveys, World Values ​​Survey (foreigner) and Asian Barometer Survey (Taiwanese), was whether democracy was right for the country. Almost 90% agreed.

Citizens eagerly participate in these surveys, and the results are cited in classrooms and conferences, as well as in military circles. The common man also takes inspiration from these polls to get a sense of his place in discussions about China and in Taiwan’s political spectrum. The two main parties are the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, with a green flag, and the Kuomintang, with a blue flag. Red is not an option in Taiwan. In fact, this reporter saw only one Chinese flag in Taipei.

Xi Jinping may be the all-powerful leader in China, but when it comes to Taiwan, some 100 miles east of mainland China, his image apparently doesn’t evoke the same reverence or fear. The latest political trends in Taiwan (so-called waves in India) do not bode well for him.

Most real-time opinion polls are conducted using landlines, as cell phones can be hacked. Different pollsters call Taiwanese households at random, and most people don’t hang up. They participate and are excited to see the results later. Slowly, some interviewers are turning to mobile devices, as many young people do not have a landline. This will likely be a challenge for cyber defense teams in the future.

As for the latest polls, there’s one on Pelosi. In the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation survey, 53% of respondents welcomed his visit to Taiwan; 24% did not. In addition, 78% said they are not afraid of Chinese exercises; 17 percent were. Political pundit Fu-Kuo Liu agreed most people welcomed Pelosis’ visit, but said opinion polls were just a guideline. They shouldn’t be taken too seriously because very little is conducted inside universities and is apolitical, said Fu-Kou, executive director of the Taiwan Center for Security Studies. So if we see different public polls, the results are different because they are indirectly supported by political parties.

Other polls conducted at different times have shown that only a small percentage of the population favors unification with China. More than 50% chose the status quo, followed by those who wanted independence. The results continue to vary, but the sentiment on the streets is largely supportive of the status quo.

This is not just a statement about Xi’s waning influence on Taiwanese society; it also reflects the popularity of President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party, which supports the status quo. President Tsai continues to insist that democracy is the Taiwanese way of life, said Dr. I Chung Lai, chairman of the Prospect Foundation, a Taiwan-based think tank. It emphasizes Taiwanese nationalism. Within the DPP, a section may feel that they rarely project it as a driving force to resist China, but the fact remains that they openly support democracy and that is something the people love.