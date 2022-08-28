Making their case: What could happen next in the DOJ investigation into Donald Trump?





With the release of a heavily redacted affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago raid, the public is learning more about the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president, but the case is far from settled.

Multiple investigations and legal proceedings into this case are ongoing, the results of which could upset the 2024 election. Going forward, as the DOJ continues its thorough investigation, former President Donald Trump hopes to prevent the department from moving to comb the mine of collected evidence.

‘PUBLIC RELATIONS SUBTERFUGE:’ TRUMP RELEASES DOJ FOR DELETING RAID AFFIDAVIT

Here are some of the potential next steps for the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

President Trump is seen along the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Judge set to weigh in on Trump motion

Earlier this week, Trump filed a motion seeking the appointment of a special master to oversee the DOJ review, and the former president also urged a court to block the department from reviewing evidence collected at his compound. Palm Beach, Florida.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, quickly asked him to elaborate, which his attorneys did in a supplemental motion on Friday.

It is unclear when a decision on the matter will be made.

Fees may be advanced

Perhaps the biggest question hanging over the DOJ investigation is whether or not Trump will face charges for having “highly classified records were unclassified records” at his Florida home.

In the redacted version of the affidavit and search warrant for the raid, officials said they were investigating possible violations of the Espionage Act as well as obstruction of justice.

Legal analysts are torn over whether the former president will be prosecuted. Indicting a former president would be unprecedented, and there are a number of precedents that could protect Trump, attorney Alan Dershowitz says.

“There’s enough evidence here to indict Trump. But Trump won’t be charged, in my opinion, because the evidence doesn’t meet what I call Nixon-Clinton standards,” Dershowitz said during a segment on Hannity Friday.

Meanwhile, Andrew Weissmann, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s so-called “pit bull,” thinks Trump will face charges.

“When I read this today, what stands out the most is that the former president is going to be sued,” Weissmann said on MSNBC. “What we are seeing is much worse in terms of volume, duration, and then repeated obstruction and misrepresentations that have been made.”

If it’s not Trump, other people in his orbit could also be indicted. In June, for example, Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, signed a document certifying that all classified documents had been turned over to the government, The New York Times reported.

Additional documents can be entered

Another possibility is that the DOJ has not yet finished collecting Trump’s documents. As investigators continue their investigation, they may discover that Trump has more classified items that they need to confiscate.

So far, there have been at least three known transfers. The first was in January, during which the National Archives and Records Administration collected 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago. After finding material with classified markings, the agency referred the matter to the DOJ, which launched an investigation.

In June, authorities reportedly acquired more documents with classified marks hidden at Mar-a-Lago. And during the August search and seizure, the FBI reportedly recovered 26 boxes of equipment.

Congress could act

Along with the DOJ investigation, the House Oversight Committee investigated Trump’s handling of presidential records. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), who leads the powerful investigative committee, announced the investigation earlier this year after news broke of the National Archives swap.

Maloney expressed a keen interest in Trump’s apparent failure to uphold presidential record-keeping practices under laws such as the 1978 Presidential Records Act. His investigation may be broader than that of the DOJ, which appears to be focused on the former president’s handling of classified records. Material.

She has pledged to hold him accountable and may pursue legislation to strengthen presidential record-keeping requirements.

Former President Trump and his senior advisers must also be held accountable for any violations of the law, Maloney said in February. Former President Trump’s conduct, on the other hand, involves a former president potentially violating criminal law by intentionally deleting records, including communications with a foreign leader, from the White House and apparently attempting to destroy records. tearing them up.

Trump claimed he had declassified the material in question and denied any wrongdoing. The review of his handling of classified information comes as he is expected to pursue another stint in the White House in 2024.

Conservative reaction to the raid helped generate a fundraising bonanza for the former president. But the possible legal peril of the DOJ investigation could derail Trump’s presidential aspirations.

