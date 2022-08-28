Two US Navy warships pass through the Taiwan Strait





WASHINGTON DC: Two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the U.S. Navy said, the first such transit since China held unprecedented military exercises around the island. In a statement, the US Navy said the transit "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." Tensions in the Taiwan Strait reached their highest level in years this month after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Beijing reacted furiously, staging days of air and sea exercises around Taiwan. Taipei has condemned drills and missile tests as preparation for an invasion. Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the democratic and self-governing island as part of its territory to be seized one day by force if necessary.





Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island's right to decide its own future. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the pair of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville, made the "routine" transit on Sunday "in waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight in high seas apply in accordance with international law". "These vessels transited through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state," a statement read. "The U.S. military flies, sails, and operates wherever international law permits." The 7th Fleet is based in Japan and is an integral part of Washington's naval presence in the Pacific. US and Western allies have increased "freedom of navigation" crossings by warships of the Taiwan Straits and the South China Sea to reinforce the concept that these seas are international waterways, sparking anger from Beijing. Washington said its position on Taiwan remained unchanged and accused China of threatening peace in the Taiwan Strait, using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military exercises. China's drills included firing multiple ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan, on some of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the first time Beijing has taken such a step since the mid-1990s. Taiwan held its own drills, simulating defense against invasion, showing off its most advanced fighter jet in a rare nighttime display. The saber rattling towards Taiwan has become more pronounced under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

