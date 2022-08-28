Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi wishes Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded everyone to listen to the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat on August 28. Prime Minister Modi addresses the country in a radio program titled Mann Ki Baat which started on October 3, 2014. Shortly after Sunday’s Hindi edition, the program will be broadcast in regional languages ​​on All India Radio .

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and commuter PV Sindhu were congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last Mann Ki Baat on July 31 for bringing honor to the country by winning medals at the World Athletics Championships and at the Singapore Open 2022, respectively. India’s para-commuters and World Cadet Wrestling Championships gold medalist Suraj were also congratulated by the Prime Minister.

Many listeners find PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio program extremely appealing. Ahead of the August 28 show, Modi urged people to voice their thoughts and contributions. The Prime Minister’s Office said suggestions should be provided on MyGov, the Namo app, or by calling 1800-11-7800 and leaving a message. He went on to say you could even leave a missed call to 1922 and use the link you received in a text message to send your recommendations directly to the Prime Minister.

At 11 a.m., PM Modi will address the audience in the 92nd installment of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Mann Ki Baat: where to listen

The final episode of Mann ki Baat will air on August 28 at 11 a.m. on Doordarshan, AIR News, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. Additionally, it can be viewed live on YouTube via AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry streams.

Check all live updates here

The PMO was flooded with tricolor

Modi said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was inundated with tricolors as people sent him photos and letters throughout August to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He then appreciated the effort of various Indians across the country to celebrate 75 years of independence.

PM Modi approves swaraj series for young people

Prime Minister Modi said he recently attended an event organized by the Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They organized the screening of swaraj series on Doordarshan. He said the series would be a great way to introduce the younger generation to the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. The show airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. The show is expected to run for 75 weeks.

Importance of water conservation

PM Modi recited a shloka from the Rig Veda which means, O Water, you are the true friend of mankind. It is from you that the grain grows and the well-being of our generations is protected. You provide us with security and keep us away from all impurities. You are the best medicine and the only benefactor of this universe. Through this, he said our ancient scriptures taught us the importance of preserving water. He asked everyone to follow the same philosophy in modern times.

The value of food

Prime Minister Modi praised the project Sampoorna in Bongaigaon, Assam which aimed to combat malnutrition. He particularly praised the method of the project. As part of the project, the mother of a healthy child meets the mother of a malnourished child and discusses nutrition. With the help of the project, malnutrition among 90% of children in the region was eradicated within a year, Prime Minister Modi informed. He also appreciated the Mera Baccha Campaign in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. Within this, awareness is raised through Bhajan-Kirtan programs, where teachers are qualified as Poshan Guru. He mentioned a few other programs related to nutrition awareness.

2023 – The International Year of Millet

The year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millet. Sridevi Varadhrajan from Chennai sent a reminder to the Prime Minister on this matter through MyGov app. She also sent a map of millet” and asked Prime Minister Modi to discuss it on his radio show. It was India’s proposal to the United Nations which was backed by 70 nations. The cereals popularity secondary is increasing every day around the world. Modi said he has started serving Indian millets to his international guests.

power of digital india

Prime Minister Modi talked about a particular initiative in the village of Jorsing in Arunachal Pradesh. On August 15, 4G services started in the village. There was a time when people rejoiced when electricity came to a village. Now people are equally excited when they get 4G connectivity. What was once a privilege for big cities is now available even in small villages thanks to Digital India, Modi said. This initiative also motivates people to become digital entrepreneurs. He mentioned one such person, Setha Singh Rawat from Rajasthan, who runs the online store Darji Online. He saw the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to take his business online.

Himalayan fig

Prime Minister Modi talked about a fruit called Himalayan fig aka Bedu which contains minerals and vitamins in high amounts. Talking about the medicinal properties of the fruit, he mentions that the fruit is used in various forms. It has now been branded and sold online, helping farmers develop another source of income.

Festival season

Prime Minister Modi talked about various festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Nuakhai and Samvatsari Parva. He wished everyone on various such holidays, often related to agriculture. He also reminded everyone of Major Dhyanchand Jayanti on August 29, celebrated as National Sports Day. He took the opportunity to congratulate the Indian athletes who have led the country to glory in various international competitions.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics