US Intelligence to Investigate Security Risks of Trump Documents | Donald Trump News





Classified records kept at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate may include information about US intelligence gathering and spying.

The head of the US intelligence community said she would launch a review of possible national security risks posed by a trove of documents that had been removed from the White House and kept in the estate of former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

The announcement of the review, which was revealed in a letter sent Friday to key US lawmakers and obtained by US media, is the latest escalation in an ongoing saga surrounding Trump’s handling of sensitive documents after leaving the House. White. Some of these documents have been labeled top secret, the highest level of US classification, according to documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In the letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Director National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines said she would also conduct a reviewing the classification of documents seized by investigators during an Aug. 8 search of Trumps Florida estate. as an assessment by the Intelligence Community (IC) of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents.

She said the review would not interfere with the DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation.

The letter came as the US Department of Justice, following a court order, released a heavily redacted affidavit on Friday that disclosed, in part, the agency’s rationale for launching the extraordinary investigation into the conduct of a former president.

In their justification for the raid on Trump’s estate, investigators pointed to a previous review of 15 boxes of government documents that Trump returned to the US National Archives in January, which included highly sensitive documents related to national defense and sources Clandestine Humans, a term referring to the individuals who make up Washington’s vast intelligence and espionage apparatus.

In a joint statement, Schiff and Maloney, both Democrats, said the DOJ affidavit affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. . It is essential that the IC acts quickly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage caused.

Lawmakers also said they were pleased the government was assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

During the August search, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, according to a property receipt, although the contents of those documents have yet to be released. The FBI falls under the Department of Justice.

A previously released FBI search warrant said Trump was being investigated for possibly violating three laws: one that prohibits the unauthorized removal or destruction of documents from a federal office; one that prohibits the falsification or destruction of documents in a federal investigation; as well as the so-called Espionage Act, which prohibits the collection, transmission or loss of defense-related information with the intent that such information may be used to harm the security or national interests of states -United.

Trump and his allies have denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly saying that some documents may have been inadvertently removed from the White House when Trump left in January 2021, or that Trump had already declassified the documents.

His attorneys called on a federal judge to appoint a neutral special master to inspect the records seized by the FBI. On Friday, Trump again called the FBI raid a burglary.

Meanwhile, a Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said Democrats had weaponized the intelligence community against President Trump with selective and dishonest leaks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/28/us-intelligence-probe-national-security-risks-trump-documents

