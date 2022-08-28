Did Pelosi fuel Sino-Russian military cooperation?

After the chaotic departure of the United States from Afghanistan in August 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Washington has sought to reaffirm its commitment to its allies and partners.

Nancy Pelosis, Speaker of the United States House of Representativesvisitin Taiwan on August 2 eased nerves in Taipei and underscored the islands’ status as a key part of US Pacific strategy.

The case also generated a rare example of American bipartisanship.Twenty-six Republican senatorssupported Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan, whileAugust 14, a team of lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties visited the island. Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also visited TaiwanAugust 22.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned against serious consequences before Pelosis’s visit, but even after continued visits by US politicians to Taiwan, Beijing is unlikely to continue the military escalation. This could lead to a repeat of the 1995-1996 exerciseThird Taiwan Strait Crisiswhich caused the Chinese leaders to lose face.

The third crisis began when then-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui wasgranteda visa by the United States in 1995 to attend a meeting at Cornell University in New York State. The Taiwanese leader’s welcome was seen as a serious provocation by China, triggering a series ofmissile testsand the reinforcement of Chinese troops over the next few months.

In response, the United States has steadily increased its military power in the Asia-Pacific region, including sending two carrier battle groupsin the region in March 1996. Chinese missile testing ended a few days later, with Beijing being forced toI acceptUS military dominance in the region, and he could do nothing but protest when then-President Newt GingrichvisitedTaiwan in 1997.

The Third Taiwan Strait Crisis generated great interest in Russia, which saw it as an opportunity to exploit China’s desire to push back against the United States.

Written in 1996Russian military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer said defense contracts with China could become not only a way for our ill-fated military-industrial complex to save jobs and earn money, but also the start of a partnership long-term strategy and a new balance of power in An Asia that favors Russia.

Having already accelerated since the Soviet collapse, Russiarapidly increased its arms exports to Chinaafter the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. This helped to rejuvenate the Russian arms industry and allowed Russia to maintain its status as asecond arms exporter till today.

As Washington’s attention turned to the Middle East after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, China gained increasing access toRussian-made missile systemsaircraft, ships and other military technology.

Modern weapons for Beijing

Initially, Russian imports were largely limited to Soviet-era weapons. But as China’s weapons production capabilities evolved, Russia offereddeliveries of more advanced and sophisticated weaponsover the past decade to ensure that China remains a customer, as well as to undermine US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a result, Taiwanese and American forces in this area have become much morevulnerable to Chinese missiles, planes and ships. After leaving Pelosis, Beijingconductedmultiple missile tests near Taiwan, while the two Chinese aircraft carriers, commissioned in 2012 and 2019,were both sent to the area.

August 21 onlyfive Chinese ships and 12 aircraft were detected around Taiwan.

Beijing has also indicated that it intends to carry out regular combat readiness patrols around the island.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has beenbe careful not to tolerate the Pelosis visitrather advocating calm.

Although in the weeks leading up to his visit, the US Navy had sent its warships through the Taiwan Strait on several occasions in what he calls freedom of navigation operationssince returning from Pelosis, Washington has been wary of escalation, keeping an aircraft carrier group and two amphibious assault ships under sail in the area, but not near the island of Taiwan, rather than retaliate against recent Chinese exercises in the region.

On August 12, US Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said the United States was cautiously planning to resume its commercial and military presence in the Taiwan Strait only in accordance with its previous commitment to freedom of navigation in the next weeks. Already concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US militarycouldn’t riskagainst China as it could a quarter of a century ago.

drone war

Although Beijing has also avoided a major escalation so far, China’s growing defense capabilities have enabled it to help the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the invasion,China increased its salesmicrochips, aluminum oxide and essential raw materials for Russia’s defense industry. In June,several Chinese companieswere blacklisted by US officials for aiding the Russian military.

After the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijanrevealed the importance of dronesin conflicts between states, Russia desperately seeks to compensate for itsthe drone breaks downin Ukraine. The Russian army modified a large number of Chinese civilian drones and robotsas they are cheaper and more widely available than the Russian variants, to supplement the efforts of its armed forces.

The Chinese drone company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI),the largest drone manufacturer in the worldhalted sales to Russia and Ukrainein April to prevent misuse of its products. But surveillance technology developed by DJI, called AeroScope, can be used to track other DJI planes as well as the position of the drone operator, and Ukrainian experts said Russia continues to use AeroScope.target Ukrainian forces.

While representatives ofDJIandother Chinese drone and robotics companiessaid they do not support the use of their products in disputes, they are ultimately beholden to Beijing.

Geopolitical maneuvers

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes Pelosis’s visit as a carefully planned provocation and including Taiwan on itslistinghostile countries and territories in March means that Beijing may continue to turn a blind eye to the issue of the use of Chinese-made civilian drones in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

And in addition togrowing technology collaboration, the Chinese and Russian armies have deepened their operational integration over the past two decades. Theirfirst joint military exercise was held in 2003and dozens more have taken place around the world since then.

China is also consideringtake part in Vostok military exercises(alongside India, Mongolia, Belarus and Tajikistan) in the Russian Far Eastof August 30 to September 5.

There are, however, many limits to greater military cooperation between these two powers. China is wary of comparisons between the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its own dispute with Taiwan. Beijing has largely focused on strengthening its economic influence over Taiwansince the turn of the centurywhileisolatediplomatically.

China also does not want to jeopardize itsrelatively constructive relationship with Ukrainenor risk Western economic sanctions by supporting Russia more openly.

Some Russian companies have also criticized the Chinese weapons technology theftwhile Chinese arms exports havebegan to threaten Russia’s market shareamong its traditional customers.

These factors reflect the lingering mistrust between Moscow and Beijing that has existed for decades.

However, China’s and Russia’s mutual opposition to the United States is enough to offset these problems for now.The United States had previously warnedChina is against aiding Russia’s war effort, but this is clearly a line China is willing to walk around.

Since the United States sellsbillions of dollars worth of weaponsto Taiwan every year and has had special forces on the island sinceat least before 2019it is not a surprise.

Military cooperation between China and Russia has been further enhanced bygrowthenergy sales between the two countries, as well as a desire to create international institutions, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and independent financial payment systems, to circumvent traditional US-dominated structures. United.

The Sino-Russian relationship was reinvigorated just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine with the declaration of a No limits Partnership.

Both China and Russia increasingly recognize that dividing US attention between Ukraine and Taiwan will allow Beijing and Moscow to consolidate their regional positions. The muted US response to Chinese military action around Taiwan since Pelosis’ visit is another indication that Washington cannot confront Russia and China simultaneously, especially as they become a more united front. .

If tensions over Taiwan continue, China may be persuaded to increase its military support for Russia. If that happens, it will upset the military balance in Eastern Europe, just as Russian military assistance to China has done in East Asia over the past two decades.

This article was produced byglobetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times.