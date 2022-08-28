Former Tory cabinet ministers say Boris Johnson is already plotting his comeback





Boris Johnson is already considering how he could return to power and rescue the Tories in the next general election, former ministers have said. The incumbent prime minister forced out of No10 by an accumulation of scandals will nevertheless dream of how his party will return to him in desperation, they claim. We know he had ambitions to be prime minister and stay prime minister, David Gauke, a former justice secretary, said in a magazine article. We know he viewed his impeachment as a great injustice and the consequence of MPs acting like a herd of unnecessarily panicked irrational wildebeests in a stampede. We know that people around him peddled fantasies about his immediate reinstatement in office through a written membership sign-up campaign, and that he did little to discourage them. We have the feeling that his story is not over yet, that he is entitled to another chance at the highest position. Churchill, after all, had a second term. The scenario, presented in the new statesman magazine, was endorsed by a second former Tory big hitter, former international development secretary Rory Stewart, who said it was not unlikely. It is argued as polls suggest that many Tory supporters who wanted Mr Johnson to go at the height of the Partygate and Chris Pincher scandals now want him to stay in power. A Opinion A survey found that 63% favor the incumbent prime minister over Liz Truss, the likely winner of the Tory leadership race, backed by just 22%. This sellers’ remorse threatens to be a big headache for the next leader, especially if, as rumor has it, Mr Johnson turns up at the October party conference and receives a hero’s welcome. Many Tories fear that neither Ms. Truss nor Mr. Sunak can hold together the Conservative 2019 election-winning coalition of parties from the heartland of the South and the gains of the Red Wall, during an economic crisis. Mr Gauke suggested Mr Johnson would view the circumstances as eerily similar to 2019, when he became leader as the winner of the vote, able to reach parts of the electorate no other Tory could reach. It is not impossible to imagine that the situation at the end of 2023, with the government heading for defeat, a prime minister vulnerable and unpopular with MPs, could look a lot like the spring of 2019, he said. And the Conservative Party, faced with such a situation, could propose the same solution. One stumbling block, Mr Gauke said, is the Privileges Committee investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the No 10 parties, but his allies are already trying to kill him.

