Politics
Muslim countries come to the aid of Pakistan
UAE, Iran and Turkey pledge support
As floods caused by monsoon rains wreaked havoc across the country, Muslim countries on Saturday stepped up efforts to provide humanitarian aid.
According to the United Arab Emirates news agency WAM, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of emergency relief aid to Pakistan, which is experiencing torrential rains and floods that have claimed lives. , injuries and displacements.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the provision of all humanitarian relief services to the displaced people to build their capacity to overcome the challenges they face, he added.
The UAE’s humanitarian aid includes some 3,000 tons of food, as well as tons of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.
UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions involved in efforts to ensure the safety of those affected and their food, medical and logistical needs, the statement said.
During a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President of the United Arab Emirates expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.
His Highness expressed his strong solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time and wished all those injured a speedy recovery, according to a statement.
The President of the United Arab Emirates has offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to deal with this natural calamity. In this context, he informed the Prime Minister that the UAE would immediately send food as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.
The Prime Minister briefed the President of the United Arab Emirates on the national devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the President for the timely assistance from the UAE to support the government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also received a phone call from Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi. The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy over the flood situation, pointing out that Pakistan has been experiencing severe monsoons since mid-June 2022 with many areas receiving four to five times and even more.
This has caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme impacts on human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure, he said.
President Raisi expressed his solidarity with Pakistan and assured his country’s full support for humanitarian assistance in all areas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest flood situation in Pakistan and the government’s efforts to provide emergency relief.
The Prime Minister pointed out that Pakistan has been experiencing unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall.
This has caused massive devastation in various parts of the country, leading to loss of life, livelihoods and major damage to infrastructure, he added.
In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening relations in all areas. He also thanked President Erdogan for the unwavering support of the Turkiyes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
President Erdogan sympathized with Prime Minister Shehbaz for the loss of life and extensive damage caused by heavy rains and floods. He added that Turkiye would always support Pakistan.
We are deeply saddened that the severe catastrophic floods, which have continued and intensified in recent days in Pakistan, have claimed the lives of many Pakistani brothers and sisters and caused extensive damage, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
We wish Allah’s mercy to those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the government and people of Pakistan friends and brothers, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.
Turkiye has started preparations to bring needed relief to Pakistani brothers and sisters who have been affected by the floods and planned to send a Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan, the ministry added.
