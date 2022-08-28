How Dictator Xi and China’s Great Covid-Lage Craft

Xi Jinping is trying to rewrite China’s history. This is particularly evident in the example of the corona virus. In the past, Beijing has repeatedly defended itself against the claim that the origin of the pandemic is in Wuhan.

Dictatorships thrive on falsifying history. The Chinese too. Leader Xi Jinping is allowing China’s 5,000-year-old history to exacerbate and shrink in such a way that it is practically heading towards the sole leadership of the Communist Party. For this, he uses, among other things, the sources of Confucianism, which describe the Chinese emperor as a “son of heaven” who received a mandate to reign precisely from this heaven. All of this serves to instill more nationalism among the Chinese, which is not only the most important part of a totalitarian ideology in China.

Corona virus jumped from animals to humans in Wuhan When one is obsessed with the idea of ​​a glorious nation, bad news does not fit. Xi Jinping and his nomenklatura are therefore trying today to rewrite recent history. More specifically, it is about the outbreak of the corona pandemic in China. There is no doubt that the virus jumped from animals to humans for the first time in Wuhan. Beijing has always wanted to divert attention from this. Already in the first pandemic year 2020, an international team of doctors from the World Health Organization was banned from researching the causes of the pandemic in Wuhan. Although the scientists only had the best in mind, namely avoiding future pandemic outbreaks, Beijing did not want them in the country. The United States is the number one enemy of the Chinese leader On the contrary, the Communist Party fueled the claim that the virus was imported from abroad via frozen foods. Another unsubstantiated claim is that it comes from an American laboratory. Such a narrative may seem timely to leaders in Beijing, spurred on by Russian dictator Putin, who justified his war on Ukraine on the false claim that the United States had bioweapons research labs in the neighboring country. The United States is the number one enemy of the Russian and Chinese heads of state, because for them, the country is the embodiment of freedom and democracy, which they despise. The KP now goes further and uses the scientists of the People’s Republic for this purpose. Surf tip: You can find all news about the corona pandemic in the FOCUS Online news ticker Scientists were visited at home Unlike the free world, scientists in China depend on the goodwill of the Party. When the corona pandemic broke out, Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang discussed with colleagues in an online chat about a new lung disease that had appeared all over Wuhan and its origin. When authorities found out, the scientist was visited at his home, harassed and banned from continuing his work. He died a little later, serving his fellows, even Corona. Thus, Li Wenliang became a martyr for the cause of science. Several universities have now published “studies” which aim to prove, for example, that Chinese bats do not carry corona pathogens, but rather those from Southeast Asia.

Southern China is known for its bats Australian scientists, who according to their own studies published in the journal Science clearly place the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, consider the new propaganda reports to be “nonsense”. That said

. Southern China is known for its bats. Scientists had already identified a similar virus there in 2013. Nothing from China enters the newspapers, journals and magazines of the free world without the communist leaders seeing the texts first. Additionally, Beijing is pressuring the World Health Organization not to link the origin of the pandemic to China. As early as 2020, allegations against the authority and its boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were made. China wants to control what people think of the country everywhere At the request of the Chinese dictatorship, democratic Taiwan was also banned from entering data at the WHO and contributing to crisis management. Taiwan was one of the countries that best responded to the outbreak of the pandemic. China’s declared objective is to direct what is thought and said about the People’s Republic throughout the world. This totalitarian ambition does not stop at the United Nations. China is now also eliminated as a partner in science. Xi Jinping’s plan is working: he wants to isolate his country from the rest of the world. On the Chinese Internet, critics are already talking about “West Korea” when they talk about the People’s Republic. The nearby impoverished Stone Age dictatorship is a model for Xi when it comes to isolation.

About the guest author Alexander Grlach is Honorary Professor of Ethics at Leuphana University Lneburg and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs in New York. The linguist and theologian is currently working on a project on digital cosmopolitanism at the University of Oxford’s Internet Institute and New York University’s School of Philosophy. Alexander Grlach was a Fellow and Visiting Scholar at Harvard University in the United States and at the University of Cambridge in England. After stints in Taiwan and Hong Kong, he focused on the rise of China and what it means for East Asian democracies in particular. The following titles have recently been published by him:Red Alert: Why China’s Aggressive Foreign Policy in the Western Pacific Is Leading to World War (Hoffmann & Campe, 2022), “Focus on Hong Kong: Why the future of the free world will be decided in China (Hoffmann & Campe, 2020),Democracy – 100 pages (Reclam, 2021) andHomo Empathicus: Scapegoats, Populists, and Saving Democracy (Herder, 2019). From 2009 to 2015, Alexander Grlach was also publisher and editor of the debate magazine The European, which he founded. Today he is a columnist and author for various media such as the Neue ZrcherZeitung and the New York Times. He lives in New York and Berlin.

