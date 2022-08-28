Rallies will be held, Imran Khan says as floods devastate Pakistan





Imran Khan that he led a fight for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom), which will continue through heat waves, floods and even wars

TBS Report

August 28, 2022, 12:20 p.m.

Last modification: August 28, 2022, 12:41 p.m.

Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

“>

Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday August 27 that he was leading a fight for “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true freedom), which will continue even as the South Asian country is being devastated by floods.

“A massive campaign is being waged through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and a particular media house that always protects thieves. They say now is not the time for rallies,” he said. said Imran Khan at a public rally in Jhelum and denied that he was indulging in politics at a time of tragedy, reports The Dawn.

He said the movement will continue through heat waves, floods and even wars.

Khan censured his rivals for what he called “a planned campaign against the PTI”,

“I am waging war against these thieves who plundered the country for 30 years. I am fighting for the rule of law. I am fighting for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state. I will continue to help my people, but I will not spare you,” he said, referring to his political opponents.

Mocking the government of Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said he was told not to hold rallies during the floods, but that the current Pak government continues to “push the biggest political party in the country against the wall”.

“A terrorism case has been filed against me. They even came to arrest me. This news went around the world. They called Pakistan a banana republic. in accordance with the law,” he said.

Devastating monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan have killed more than 900 people and affected more than 30 million in recent weeks.

The country’s climate change minister described the situation as a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

Pakistani leaders have appealed for help from the international community and plan to launch an international appeal fund.

The army has joined the country’s national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and the country’s army chief visited the southern province of Baluchistan, which was hit hard by the rains, on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/rallies-will-be-held-says-imran-khan-floods-devastate-pakistan-485278 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos