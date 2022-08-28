Rallies will be held in floods, even wars, says Imran – Pakistan





GUJAR KHAN: Justifying his decision to hold political rallies at a time when the country was devastated by floods, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday he was leading a fight for haqeeqi azadi (true freedom) , which will continue through heat waves, floods and even wars.

Addressing a public rally in Jhelum, the former prime minister censured his rivals for what he said was a planned campaign against the PTI.

A massive campaign is being waged through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and a particular media house that always protects thieves. They say now is not the time to hold rallies.

However, Mr Khan denied that he was indulging in politics at a time of tragedy and instead called it a fight for the haqeeqi azadi.

I make war on these thieves who plundered the country for 30 years. I fight for the rule of law. I am fighting for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state.

Calls on his adversaries to campaign against the PTI; says the party is not ready to derail the IMF program; announces a telethon for flood victims; forms committee under Sania Nishtar to disburse relief funds

I will continue to help my people, but I will not spare you, he said referring to his opponents.

Mocking the government, Mr Khan said he was told not to hold rallies during the floods, but the government continues to push the country’s largest political party against the wall.

A terrorism case has been filed against me. They even came to arrest me. This news went around the world. They called Pakistan a banana republic. We were laughed at.

I only said those who tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried according to law, he said, asking if he had committed terrorism by saying that.

He also alleged that a certain MY was instructed to threaten the PTI in Islamabad and warned them that such attempts would amount to treason.

Mr Khan also censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Isamail for alleging the PTI intended to derail the IMF lending programme.

Addressing the incumbent government, he said that when he left power inflation was 16%, now it is 45%.

They [the current government] devastated the economy, but today Miftah [Ismail] says the PTI wants to derail the economy.

He claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s finance minister had been requesting a meeting with Mr. Ismail for two months.

Now the KP finance minister was rightly worried about running a budget surplus as the province suffered billions in losses from the floods, Mr Khan said.

Our people are in distress from Swat, Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan to Sindh and Balochistan. Every area is under water, he said.

He added that the scale of the devastation is so great that government alone could not provide relief unless the entire nation pulls together.

During his visit to the flooded areas of DI Khan on Friday, Mr Khan had said that although he was under pressure to raise funds for the victims, he would not do so unless transparency was ensured.

He also said he could not raise funds for the KP as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.

However, on Saturday he changed his tune, saying he was gathering a force of volunteers to help the provincial government.

…on Monday night I will be leading a telethon to raise funds from Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis and donate the funds to the governments of Punjab and KP. A committee headed by Dr Sania Nishtar would oversee the disbursement of funds, he said.

He also criticized past governments for not building dams, saying the current devastation could have been avoided if there were more reservoirs.

Ikram Junaidi in Islamabad also contributed to this report.

Posted in Dawn, August 28, 2022

