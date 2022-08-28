Foreign companies want to leave China. Breaking up is hard

In 2018, Fabien Gaussorgues realizes that what was once an asset for his manufacturing company producing 100% of its electronics and consumer goods in China was quickly becoming a headache.

Then-President Trump had begun imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, launching new measures between US and Chinese counterparts as companies scrambled to offset the financial impact. Although other options seemed plentiful on paper Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines Gaussorgues found that relocating production would not prove easy.

Four years later, his company, Agilian Technology, which designs, produces and distributes goods for overseas customers, remains entirely dependent on its factory in southern China. Yet the impulse to leave what has long been considered the bedrock of global manufacturing has only intensified.

Multi-national companies are facing a host of new challenges in doing business in China due to the steadily deteriorating US-China relationship, lingering pandemic restrictions and the specter of war with Taiwan.

It wasn’t necessarily a solid strategy before but rather, let’s see how it goes, said Gaussorgues, 51, who founded Agilian, whose parent company is based in Hong Kong, five years ago. Now it’s something like, we have to do this. It’s a big difference.

President Xi Jinping’s tough zero COVID policy has had a particularly strong effect, keeping foreign workers out of China for the past two years and locking down entire cities and industrial hubs for months at a time. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, underscored the financial risks of war and sanctions, should China pursue its territorial claim on Taiwan with a similar attack on the democratically-ruled island.

As more foreign companies consider exits, China risks losing an integral part of its booming national economy export market. At the same time, the lessons of recent years have clearly shown that there is no silver bullet to reducing global dependence on China.

Companies don’t want to do that, said Michael Walsh, a partner at the Foley & Lardner law firm and former Commerce Department chief of staff. It’s really difficult, and I think the push could have been aborted if it hadn’t been for the Russian invasion.

Given the barriers to cold turkey, many companies have sought to supplement Chinese production rather than leaving the country altogether. Tech giants Samsung and Apple are among companies that have moved some of their production out of China in recent years, seeking cost reductions in places like Vietnam and India.

Although Gaussorgues has no plans to close its 200-employee factory in China, geopolitical nervousness has accelerated its search for alternative manufacturing bases as customers worry about the potential effects of a military conflict with Taiwan. They are very, very worried, he said.

In 2019, it began evaluating the possibility of moving some manufacturing capabilities to Vietnam. The company hired freelancers, visited factories, launched marketing and staffed a full-time team. But he scrapped the plan eight months later after price increases for around half of the company’s projects upset his customers. Product development also took longer, with a prototype that would have been completed in three weeks in China taking six months in Vietnam.

A review of other Southeast Asian countries proved even less fruitful, he said. Although Thailand offered resettlement incentives and a promising quality of life for foreigners, he was concerned about local corruption and the availability of components. The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia were too close to be comfortable with the South China Sea, another geopolitical hotspot, he decided.

At the end of 2020, Gaussorgues turned further to India. The local electronics and automotive ecosystem offered lower manufacturing costs and easy access to parts. It shares a border with China, but is unlikely to be at the center of a major conflict. In December, it started hiring staff in Chennai and Hubbali. With five employees so far, it aims to begin assembly work next year and hopes to house the majority of manufacturing there after five years.

For risk management, it’s probably the safest, he said. It will take a lot of work to grow it.

Consultants and lawyers said exiting China is fraught with hurdles and can often take years, though companies are rarely willing to discuss it publicly due to political sensitivities. The task became even trickier as alternatives such as Vietnam struggled to keep up with demand and the war in Ukraine ruled out opportunities in Eastern Europe.

Every one of our customers would like to stop manufacturing in China, and people say, why don’t they? said Dan Harris, founder of law firm Harris Bricken, which advises American companies on how to do business overseas. There are a million reasons why it just isn’t that easy.

Although most essential supplies are readily available in China, including semiconductors, zippers and shoelace rings, importing these materials to facilities outside of China can drive up costs. Labor shortages and limited resources also put upward pressure on prices, as the diversion from China boosted demand elsewhere. Even more worrisome than the bottom line for some companies is the possibility of the supply chain getting stuck in new, untested facilities. prevent them from delivering the final products.

Daniel Karlsson, founder of Asia Perspective, an advisory firm for European businesses in China, said a handful of clients had given up on diversifying their operations after encountering complications.

We’ve seen a lot of customers who have the business plan, and when they start implementing, they see the pain and cost increases, especially for consumer goods, Karlsson said. At the highest level, people have made a decision. But at low level, there is a lot of chaos.

For companies that cater to Chinese consumers, there is still no better option than to be based in the country. Those who rely on low-cost, high-volume manufacturing have also benefited greatly from China’s logistics and infrastructure and are loath to give it up, even in the face of growing uncertainty.

Looking back, Gaussorgues believes his arrival in China 12 years ago happened during a golden age, with the country emerging as the world’s second-largest economy with business opportunities too good to pass up. Foreigners were warmly welcomed at the time, he said, and new recruits were also enthusiastic about China.

Now the country’s economic growth has plateaued, collapsing even more drastically this year under Xi’s zero COVID policy. Many expatriates left, while in China fervent nationalism and distrust of foreign influences grew.

In a June survey, the American Chamber of Commerce in China reported that 44% of respondents said they had decreased or delayed their investments in China due to COVID-related restrictions. One in 10 said if the restrictions continued for another year, it would prompt them to move their operations out of China. Another survey released that month by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China showed nearly one in four companies were considering moving their current or planned investments elsewhere due to the shutdowns.

Although there are few indications that Xi will abandon zero-COVID in the short term, officials are aware of the need to restore faith. In a conference call this month, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua stressed the development of foreign investment and support for foreign companies, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce. Government offices are also woo foreign workers with additional benefits and tax exemptions.

China will always be very interested in remaining the global factory because it is very competitive, said Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. Many local governments are very proactively going after multinational companies to see what they can do to help them.

Even though Agilian has pledged to invest more in India, Gaussorgues knows it won’t be a perfect substitution. Hiring stable workers has been difficult and delivery times from suppliers have been more difficult to pinpoint. Although locally sourced products have the potential to be cheaper than in China, facilities will still need to import many electronic parts.

We don’t yet know how to solve this problem, Gaussorgues said. I don’t know if it’s something where we don’t use any components from China, but some of it is impossible.