Turkey says Greek missiles are locked on its fighters over the Mediterranean





ISTANBUL Greek surface-to-air missiles have been locked on Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday. The allegation is Turkey’s latest claim that its neighbor and NATO member Greece targeted its planes over the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea. The radar of a Greek S-300 missile system based on the island of Crete locked on Turkish planes on August 23, Anadolu reported, citing Defense Ministry sources. The F-16s were at an altitude of 10,000 feet west of the Greek island of Rhodes when the Russian-made S-300’s target-tracking radar locked on, the report added. The Turkish planes completed their mission and returned to their bases “despite the hostile environment”. He added that radar lock-ins are considered a hostile act under NATO’s rules of engagement. Calls to the Greek embassy in Ankara went unanswered on Sunday. Turkey last week summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek F-16s allegedly harassed Turkish F-16s flying a mission for the alliance. Anadolu said the Greek pilots had placed the Turkish plane on radar lock over the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey “gave the necessary response” and forced the planes out of the area, Anadolu said, without giving further details. Greece rejected the Turkish version of events. The Defense Ministry said five Turkish jets appeared without prior notification to accompany a flight of US B-52 bombers that were not to be escorted by fighters in an area under Greek air control. He said four Greek fighters were rushed and chased from Turkish planes, adding that Athens informed NATO and US authorities about the incident. Although the two NATO members Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over a range of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disputes over airspace there. Disputes have brought them to the brink of war three times in the past half-century. Tensions erupted in 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas of the Mediterranean Sea where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic zones, leading to a naval standoff. Turkey has accused Greece of violating international agreements by militarizing the Aegean islands. Athens says it must defend the islands, many of which lie close to the Turkish coast, from potential attack by Turkey’s large fleet of military landing craft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2022-08-28/turkey-greece-nato-allies-friction-7131519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos