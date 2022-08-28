Pakistani Imran Khan will host a telethon for flood victims tomorrow





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. PA

Gulf Report Today

Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would host an international telethon to raise funds for flood victims on Monday evening.

“Our senior management got together and we decided that I would [an] international telethon to raise funds for those affected by the floods on Monday evening,” the former prime minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said the “Tigers of Imran”, a term he uses for the PTI tiger force, will be activated to volunteer for the relief work. “A committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate the allocation of funds according to need,” he added. Imran made it clear that his movement for “true freedom” will continue alongside the flood relief work.

READ MORE

UAE President orders emergency aid to Pakistan following torrential rains

Floods washed away a newly constructed bridge of houses in Pakistan’s PK province

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif’s government appealed to the international community for help as it struggles to deal with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods, killing nearly 1,000 people.

During his visit to the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday, Imran announced the construction of 10 more dams in the province to avoid a repeat of the devastation caused by the ongoing super flood in Province.

Shahbaz Sharif’s government has appealed to the international community for help.

Imran visited Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts and interacted with flood victims at a relief camp set up at Ratta Kulachi sports complex. Accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the former prime minister reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas.

“We can easily store water if we had dams,” the former prime minister said. “A dam should also be built on Mount Suleiman. The only solution to prevent disasters caused by floods is to build dams.

Meanwhile, celebrities are using their influence for good and encouraging netizens to donate. Singer and actor Farhan Saeed urged his followers to “do charity” and spread the message to help “our people” in their time of need.

Actor Ahsan Khan has shared a video of a flood-affected child expressing his distress over the current situation. He shared the statistics on the death toll and damage and said, “Let’s help them together!

Actor Neelam Muneer criticized leaders who do not take meaningful action to help the “homeless, displaced, devastated” affected by the floods and asked, “How are they going to vindicate themselves before Almighty Allah?” “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2022/08/28/pakistan-s-imran-khan-to-hold-telethon-for-flood-affectees-tomorrow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos