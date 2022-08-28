Developments in Donald Trump’s affidavit are a ‘dark day’ for the United StatesMary Trump





Mary Trump said information in an unsealed affidavit linked to the search of her uncle’s home represents a “dark day” for the United States and shows the “enormity” of potential crimes.

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece and one of his critics, discussed the recently released affidavit on her YouTube show on Friday and said “we just need this to end.”

A heavily redacted FBI affidavit was released on Friday following an order from Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart and although much of the document was redacted, the affidavit contained new information about the investigation.

This information included the fact that the FBI had found more than 100 classified documents in boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year and that Donald Trump’s residence was not considered a safe place to store classified documents. .

Mary Trump discussed the affidavit and “the enormity of the crimes we seem to be grappling with.”

She acknowledged that “these developments are bad for Donald and that’s good”, but she also said they were a problem for the nation.

“Today is a terrible day for this country and for all Americans,” said Mary Trump. “It’s a very, very dark day.”

She went on to say, “We just need this to end. We’ve been dealing with this for so long.”

Later on the show, Mary Trump criticized her uncle even more.

“I’m not going to constrain myself,” she said. “It needs to be removed, you know, metaphorically speaking.”

“I’m convinced – I don’t have any proof of this – I’m convinced that January 6 and what’s happening now are absolutely linked,” she said. “I don’t know if it happened because he didn’t make it after January 6 or if that was part of it initially. I have no idea.”

“But there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to find out that all of these things have been connected for a very long time and hopefully that will involve more and more people,” Mary Trump said.

She was referring to the events of the Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021. There is currently no indication that the events of that day are related to the investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of White House documents at Mar-a- The girlfriend.

Newsweek has asked former President Donald Trump’s office for comment.

The former president and his allies criticized the FBI raid and claimed the investigation was political. They also criticized the extensive redactions in the affidavit.

The former president and his niece are currently on trial. She sues him, his sister Maryanne and their late brother Robert’s estate in an inheritance dispute.

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against his niece and The New York Times in September, claiming they had a “personal vendetta” against him over a story about his taxes.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Mary Trump has slammed her uncle following the release of a redacted affidavit related to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-affidavit-developments-dark-day-us-mary-trump-1737551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos