China pledges to lend aid and expertise in agriculture, energy and infrastructure to PH – Manila Bulletin





The Chinese government has pledged to help the Philippines in four key areas, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and people-to-people relations, as a key step in enhancing mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. . Liu Jiangchao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC), who is in Manila for a brief visit, said President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China’s relations with the Philippines. Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with members of the Filipino media during his visit to Manila on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Kai Liu/Xinhua News Agency) We expect stronger cooperation to advance to the golden age of our bilateral relations, said Liu, former Chinese ambassador to the Philippines. He also expressed China’s willingness to work with the Philippines to achieve peace and stability in the region. Liu said China stands ready to continue dialogues and peaceful efforts to finally find a settlement to the South China Sea dispute. There are legal obstacles or hindering factors, but I hope both sides will work around these issues in a feasible and practical way so that cooperation can be achieved and both sides can show some flexibility, he added. While in Manila, Liu met with Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and House leaders. Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao with members of the Filipino media (from left to right): Isabel de Leon, editor of the Manila Bulletin; Marichu Villanueva, deputy editor of the Philippine Star; Ana Marie Pamintuan, editor of the Philippine Star; He also proposed China’s Belt and Road Initiatives, global development and global security as ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and China. The Chinese government, Liu said, is also committed to helping the Philippine government bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, citing the success of China’s Zero-Covid policy which had to be instituted due to China’s large population and for the good of all countries. in the world. Chinese fugitives, offshore game China, Liu said, will also assist in the search, capture and repatriation of Chinese fugitives in the country, including those involved in the manufacture and trade of illegal drugs, offshore gambling and economic crimes. Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee during a dialogue with the media at Shangri-la The Fort on Sunday August 28, 2022. We are ready to work with the Philippine government to eliminate illicit drug problems as well as trafficking. It’s hard work, but China is willing to work with the Philippines, Liu said. Any crime that will harm both China and the Philippines, not just offshore gambling but also fraud, we are against, Liu said. He said China will continue law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines, especially on offshore gambling, as victims could be anywhere, whether Chinese or Filipino. Agriculture Liu said China is willing to offer its highly efficient agricultural technology to help the Philippines achieve food security by improving agricultural production as well as fertilizer use. He said President Xi believes we must hold the bowl of rice in our own hands to achieve food security. Visit of PBBM in China Liu confirmed that the Chinese government is in talks with its Philippine counterparts on President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s proposed visit to Beijing. He will be warmly welcomed in China, Liu said. Energy, tourism The Chinese government, Liu said, is also ready to work with the Philippine government on hydropower, coal, nuclear, solar and wind as future energy sources for the country. Liu also said China is now fully open to foreign travellers, including Filipinos, and more direct flights from Manila to Beijing are operating, averaging six a day. There will be more flights and it will be easier for travelers to come to China, he said. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



