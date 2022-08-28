Boris Johnson has warned that the coming months will be very tough and blamed Vladimir Putin for the energy crisis





Boris Johnson (Reuters) British Prime Minister, Boris JohnsonIn an article published on Sunday, he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and his barbaric invasion of Ukraine for soaring global energy costs. In the article, Johnson says that the next few months will be difficult due to the increase in energy but that the UK will return while ensuring that the government will announce another package of financial aid next month, whoever his successor – Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – whose name will be known on September 5. Our energy bills are going to be exorbitant. For many of us, the cost of heating our homes is already daunting.. And yet, I have never been so certain that we will emerge winners and that the United Kingdom will emerge stronger and more prosperous, he underlined in an article published in the daily Daily Mail. Segn subraya, it was Putin’s barbaric invasion that rocked the energy marketscausing energy prices to rise and worsening the cost of living crisis in this country. It’s Putin’s war that’s costing British consumers (money). This is why energy bills double. I’m afraid Putin knows that and likes it.indicative. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks alongside Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky in kyiv’s Independence Square (Reuters) Johnson worries that some soft European politicians won’t tolerate the fight and are throwing in the towel this winter, lifting sanctions (on Russia) and begging for Russian oil and gas. The politician argues that in this brutal impulse, Ukrainians can and will win. And the UK too. With each passing day, Putin’s position is weakening. Their ability to harass and bribe diminishes. And the British position is getting stronger. This is why we must continue to support the Ukrainians and their military successes remain remarkable. Volodimir Zelensky has shown that his country is fundamentally invincible. Now is the time for the West to double its support, don’t waver, zanj. Johnson remarks that this country has more than enough resilience to get through the tough months ahead and has already shown it. We’ve made long-term decisions, like some on home energy supply, to ensure our comeback is great and our future is golden. Last Friday, the British energy regulator, Ofgem, announced that the maximum price that energy companies can charge households per year from October 1 has been set at 3,549 pounds (4,202 euros), compared to 1,971 pounds (2,325 euros) currently. The rise in energy responds to rising wholesale gas prices around the world as economies rebound from the pandemic and war in Ukraine. (With information from EFE and Europa Press) KEEP READING: Six months after the invasion: the impact of sanctions on Russia Disinformation, propaganda and invasion: Putin’s strategy to undermine the Ukrainian ruler

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2022/08/28/boris-johnson-advirtio-que-los-proximos-meses-seran-muy-duros-y-culpo-a-vladimir-putin-por-la-crisis-energetica/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos