Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to continue rallies against rivals and fight for ‘true freedom’

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his political rallies against his rivals would continue even when the crisis-hit country was badly hit by devastating floods, as his fight was for ‘haqeeqi azadi’ (true freedom) .

Speaking at a rally in the Jhelum district of Punjab’s most populous province, Mr Khan, 69, said on Saturday he was waging war against the robbers who have plundered Pakistan for 30 years and was also fighting for the rule of law, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

“I am waging war against these thieves who plundered the country for 30 years. I am fighting for the rule of law. I am fighting for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state,” he said during of his speech to the public. .

Mr Khan has recently come under fire for holding public rallies as Pakistan reels from a severe flood that has claimed more than 1,000,000 lives so far.

Flooding caused by torrential rains since June 14 on Sunday has claimed the lives of 119 other people, inundating a large expanse of flat land in the south and southwest of the country.

During the rally, Mr Khan said a massive campaign was being waged against his rallies.

“A massive campaign is being waged through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and a particular media house that always protects thieves. They say now is not the time for rallies,” he said. said Mr. Khan.

Mr Khan denied that he was engaging in politics at the time of the tragedy and instead called it a fight for the haqeeqi azadi.

Attacking the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Khan said he was being asked not to hold rallies during the floods, but the government continues to push the country’s largest political party against the wall. “A terrorism case has been filed against me. They even came to arrest me. This news went around the world. They called Pakistan a banana republic. the Anti-Terrorism (Suppression of Acts of Terrorism) Act for threatening a judge and senior police officers at a public gathering in Islamabad.

However, he was released on bail until September 1 in the case.

Mr Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has targeted powerful institutions, including the Pakistani military, since toppling his government in April.

