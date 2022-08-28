Indonesia enters the international scene innocently

Author: Shafiah F Muhibat, CSIS Indonesia

When Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Ukraine and Russia in June 2022, he made international headlines. Some hailed him as the first Asian leader to travel to Russia and Ukraine after their war. Others questioned Indonesia’s ability to have an impact on the conflict. Indonesia’s de facto leadership in Southeast Asia and ASEAN is widely recognized, but what about its influence in the rest of the world?

Indonesia has been a driving force in building a political and security community in Southeast Asia, strengthening bilateral partnerships with major powers. He also rallied ASEAN and East Asian support for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Indonesia’s global profile is rising. Yet critics note that the current administration has a strong focus on domestic issues, even as Indonesia aspires to be a global player.

Indonesia’s national boundaries are clearly fragile institutions, high levels of economic inequality and uneven democratic and economic progress and these development challenges are a fragile foundation on which international ambitions rest.

In Indonesian politics, the national public and interests always trump the global public and global common interests. This is not unusual, and it is reasonable, given that foreign policy involves actions and activities by governments that seek to defend and promote national interests. But Indonesia is quickly discovering that it is not entirely easy to reconcile its international roles, responsibilities and expectations with national interests that appeal to domestic audiences.

Widodos’ visits to Ukraine and Russia are a good example of this. Indonesia could ideally play a major role in peacemaking and contribute to the global interest in peace in Ukraine. The objectives of his visit are actually closer to home. In a press statement before his departure, Widodo explained that finding a solution to the global food and energy crises was his main priority, alongside the call for the opening of a dialogue between the conflicting parties.

A domestic imperative now, however, is the success of Indonesia’s G20 presidency. There is no way November’s G20 summit will be an economic summit as usual. In early 2022, Western leaders threatened to boycott the summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin attended. In response, Widodo invited Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend, as he sought to address Western concerns and persuade Western leaders to join, while maintaining relations and communication with the Russia. A successful G20 summit is essential to save Indonesia from significant national embarrassment. A side benefit for Indonesia is that it could be an important step towards global cooperation.

The Indonesian Presidency of the G20 2022 is centered on three main issues: the global health architecture, the digital transformation of the global economy and the energy transition. These priorities constitute the flagship agenda of the working groups and engagement groups of the Sherpa Trail.

Indonesia has been hailed as representing the voices of developing countries and emerging economies outside the G20, but its presidency faces major challenges mainly due to the geopolitical implications of the Russian-Ukrainian war. While the G20 has performed important functions for member states and the world at large, it struggles to find a balance between pursuing the national interests of its members and a genuine commitment to the global common good. As the world grapples with the economic and health recovery from COVID-19 and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on food and energy supplies, the global common good and how to achieve it is of interest vital.

As the G20 Presidency approaches, the Indonesian government has launched many activities to promote its role at the national level. This included raising awareness of the benefits of the G20, such as the direct economic benefits of hosting the summit. In a November 2021 speech, Widodo urged the country to make the most of its strategic position in the G20 presidency and put national interests first. Explaining how the G20 Presidency will benefit the country has been an important part of the government’s efforts to ensure domestic support for all efforts.

Indonesia is not a major global economic player, although the impact of the world on its economic fortunes is crucial. The business climate in Indonesia is not conducive to foreign investment and its infrastructure is substandard. a complex regulatory environment; and corruption still plagues its bureaucracy and legal system. These national boundaries have a key bearing on aspirations to lead global initiatives, and the gap between national policy alignment and global aspirations sometimes appears too clear.

Hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November and all the meetings leading up to it bring Indonesia’s global leadership aspirations to a new level of international scrutiny. While the Widodo administration has yet to please its domestic audience, it now faces a severe test of its abilities to deliver global results in a complicated and crisis-ridden geopolitical world.

Shafiah F Muhibat is Deputy Executive Director for Research at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This is an abridged version of an article that will appear in the latest edition ofEast Asia Quarterly Forum, Flight. 14, No. 3, Jabout strategic choices.