A weaver weaves threads. Photo: CGV

“You can still see the original vivid colors from 2,000 years ago,” said Qian Xiaoping, an 83-year-old Chinese silk expert, as he described the Han Dynasty (206BC-AD220) brocade known as “Wuxing Chu Dongfang Li Zhongguo” (Five Stars Rise in the East for China). Discovered along the ancient Silk Road in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the relic is the first brocade to feature the characters Zhongguo (literally: Middle Kingdom), or “China”.

Qian told the Global Times that the treasure instilled her pride because she was the first craftswoman to make the first and only 1:1 replica of the brocade.

Its brocaded replica was seen by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited the Xinjiang Museum in mid-July.





Five Stars Rise in the East in Favor of China, Han Dynasty Brocade (206BC-AD220) Unearthed in Xinjiang Photo: IC

Chinese wisdom

Qian revealed to the Global Times that after being asked by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage in 1999 to reproduce the Han Dynasty brocade, she spent many sleepless nights working to complete the project because it had to stay. as close to the original as possible when it came to the materials and techniques used.

The brocade was an arm guard. Only around the size of a grown man’s palm was it embroidered with the phrase “Five stars rise in the east for China” to refer to the ancient belief that when Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn appear in the sky at the same time, it will bring victory to China.

“The brocade is considered by many experts to be a wish from the governor of the region for victory in the war.

Although many myths remain a puzzle, we can see that Chinese culture was respected by western regions of China thousands of years ago,” Zhang Dao, a historian, told the Global Times.

Qian recalled that she could only examine the original work through a glass window, so she had to rely on a fabric density magnifying glass and her 60 years of silk experience to grasp the weaving structure.

“Wu chong jing jin”, also known as “five-layer silk jacquard technique”, was the key to getting the right reproduction. The technique uses five colored silk threads for the horizontal warp threads and more plain silk for the vertical weft threads, giving the resulting pattern a strong stereoscopic feel. “It left me speechless. I never imagined that such advanced silk-making techniques existed thousands of years ago,” Qian said.

Weaving 220 threads of silk warp for every inch of fabric, this fine craftsmanship wasn’t the only challenge Qian faced – the yarn-dyeing process also gave the modern maker even more sleepless nights. “The modern dye faded after a month, I couldn’t sleep because I constantly thought about the problem,” Qian remarked.

In 2003, the ancient brocade replica was completed after Qian solved the dyeing problem by abandoning modern methods and turning to the natural dyeing methods used by the ancients, aided by a “color enhancer” of its own design. Qian said such replicas act as archives of Chinese wisdom. The success of the replica inspired her to continue on this path of preserving history.

In 2016, Qian and his team duplicated a Qing dynasty (1644-1911) Sukhavati paint scroll. Embodying the Chinese connection to Buddhist culture, the painting was gifted by Emperor Qianlong to his mother. Qian transferred the 278 Buddhist figures depicted on paper into a silk version which is now on display at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

“Silk Architect”



As the sole inheritor of Song Dynasty (960-1279) brocade at the national level in China, Qian sought creative breakthroughs such as silk cultural exchanges between China and the West to promote the art of silk originated in his hometown of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and was later listed. as a protected national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

In 2021, the 82-year-old lady cooperated with Italy’s Amedeo Modigliani Scientific Research Foundation to present 10 Chinese silks depicting portraits of the 20th-century European master to an exhibition. “Modigliani’s granddaughter sent us photos showing the printed paintings of her grandfather’s works. When we sent our works to Italy, they were amazed at how Chinese silk merged with the art European.

“Chinese silk revives the smooth, soft and shiny aesthetic of these works on canvas,” Qian remarked.

Qian’s journey to bring Chinese silk culture to the West has never stopped. In the early 2000s, she traveled to France, Japan and Sweden for exhibitions and seminars on Chinese Song brocade. “Japan and France have their own silk culture, but when people see Chinese silk, they see the differences. Such differences make them want to know more about Chinese culture,” Qian said.

Qian also founded the Suzhou Silk Museum, which keeps him busy as a creative designer despite retiring years ago.

She wakes up at 5 a.m. every day to schedule studio meetings and constantly travels to different locations doing research. According to his colleagues, his mind works as well as a “high-tech computer chip”.

“But you know, I’m not just an artisan, I’m an ‘architect of silk’. I make works that require careful thought about materials, structures and more. Such qualities are the reason for which our Chinese silk art is unique,” Qian noted.