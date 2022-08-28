Imran Khan vows to continue holding rallies for ‘real freedom’ amid floods





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will continue to hold political rallies as part of his goal to achieve “haqeeqi azadi” (true freedom) for Pakistan.

Khan has recently come under fire for holding rallies even as the country is rocked by floods in which more than 1,000 people are believed to have been killed. However, Khan has pledged to continue his offensive against the government of Shehbaz Sharif, which he claims is an “imported” and puppet regime.

Before being ousted as prime minister in April, Khan claimed a foreign plot against him. He had alleged that the United States had conspired with the then opposition – and the current ruling coalition led by Sharif – to oust him as he pursued an independent foreign policy. He has continued the rhetoric since the ousting and has repeatedly called Sharif’s government an imported “regime”.

This is not only a gross violation of freedom of expression, but also a negative impact on the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many people. What they have to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people who is Haqeeqi Azadi.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

Speaking at a rally in Jhelum district in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Khan said on Saturday he was waging war on the “thieves” who plundered Pakistan for 30 years and was also fighting to the rule of law, the Dawn newspaper reported Sunday.

“I am waging war against these thieves who plundered the country for 30 years. I am fighting for the rule of law. I am fighting for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state,” Khan said.

Although he was ousted from power after losing a dramatic vote of no confidence at midnight in April, Khan remains hugely popular in Pakistan. He and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party continued to hold large rallies across Pakistan to confront the Sharif-led coalition government.

Massive response from record crowd in Haripur on mobilization for Tehreek e Haqeeqi Azadi. Thanks to the people of Haripur. pic.twitter.com/05MQbcEO2s

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2022

Flooding caused by torrential rains since June 14 on Sunday has claimed the lives of 119 other people, inundating a large expanse of flat land in the south and southwest of the country. Floods this year can cause damage of up to $4 billion to Pakistan’s economy, according to a report.

During the rally, Khan said a massive campaign was being waged against his rallies.

“A massive campaign is being waged through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and a particular media house that always protects thieves. They say now is not the time for rallies,” he said. Khan said.

Khan denied that he was engaging in politics at the time of the tragedy and instead called it a “fight for haqeeqi azadi”.

Attacking the Sharif-led ruling coalition, Khan said he was being asked not to hold rallies during the floods, but the government continues to “push the country’s largest political party against the wall”.

“A terrorism case was filed against me. They even came to arrest me. This news was reported all over the world. They called Pakistan a banana republic. We were laughed at,” Khan said. .

Khan was recently convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Punishment of Acts of Terrorism) Act for ‘threatening’ a judge and senior police officers at a public gathering in Islamabad. However, he was released on bail until September 1 in the case.

Although accused of holding rallies as the country suffers from floods, Khan inspected flood-hit areas and launched fundraising initiatives.

On the ground to get a briefing and meet some of the people affected by the floods at one of the relief camps set up by the KP government in DIKhan. pic.twitter.com/5clGOyz5Jn

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 26, 2022

“Our senior leaders met and we decided that I would do an international telethon to raise funds for those affected by the floods on Monday evening. Imran Tigers will be activated to volunteer for relief work. A committee under Sania Nishtar will be put in place to identify and coordinate the allocation of funds based on need,” Khan said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he said flood relief and the fight for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) would continue side by side.

(With PTI inputs)

